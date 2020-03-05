Report: MTV disconnects & # 39; Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant & # 39;

The franchise program is apparently not the only one whose fate was in limbo, as it was rumored that the network plans to cancel & # 39; Teen Mom OG & # 39; after 10 years

Up News Info –

MTV reportedly plans to cancel one of its popular television shows. "Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant"A new report suggests that the spin-off series of"Teenage mother"He will not go beyond his second season.

MTO News noted that a recent tweet from The Ashley hinted that the show could end after season 2, which ended recently. "Is the young and pregnant teenage mother going to have a season 2 meeting or was the final episode last week?" asked a fan, to which The Ashley replied on March 3: "They're not meeting; I'll have more about the show this week. Stay tuned!"

%MINIFYHTMLff7332c02d615bffe4b3a5f030d8478211% %MINIFYHTMLff7332c02d615bffe4b3a5f030d8478212%

Ashley seemed to hint at the cancellation of & # 39; Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant & # 39 ;.

The report also indicated that the program's ratings were among the reasons why MTV allegedly decided to cancel the program. The episode of the February 4 show was the best rated show this season with 511,000 viewers. Meanwhile, its season finale, which was the second best-rated show, attracted 470,000 viewers.

It seemed like a good number, but the season averaged a mere 407,000 viewers per episode without the two episodes.

This comes after it was rumored that MTV planned to cancel "Teen Mom OG" after 10 years. According to previous reports, MTV had tried to keep the show alive, but the audience steadily declined for most of the season, as it fell to the range of 600,000 per episode.

In addition, the network tried to increase the ratings by adding a new permanent cast member. Mackenzie McKee, who first appeared in "16 and pregnant"Y"Teen mom 3", joined season 8 of" Teen Mom "to fill the void left by the former cast member Farrah Abraham.

Another thing the report noted was that most mothers have aged outside the series. The point of the show was to show the struggles of young mothers. However, as the program progresses, the cast members are getting older.

MTV has not yet commented on cancellation rumors.