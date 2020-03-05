Renee Zellweger cancels trip to Japan due to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML092ca7835740820579396e3ef1da3c3311% %MINIFYHTML092ca7835740820579396e3ef1da3c3312%

The actress of & # 39; Judy & # 39; is supposed to promotes his biographical film Judy Garland, critically acclaimed, in Asia, but is forced to cancel his trip amid the continuing threats of coronavirus.

Renee Zellweger canceled a promotional trip to Japan amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

The star would travel abroad to mark the film debut of her Oscar winner Judy Garland biopic "Judy", in Japan on Friday, March 6, 2020, but the actress changed her plans due to health scare.

While the premiere event was canceled, Renee took local media interviews through Skype.

She is not the only celebrity who has not been able to travel for work. Saoirse Ronan He retired from a visit to Japan to promote his film "Little woman"while the new James Bond movie"No time to die", which will be launched in early April, its Chinese premiere has been postponed until further notice.