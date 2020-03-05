Remember the refugees trapped in hell that is Moria | Refugees

%MINIFYHTMLfb5216715f77e00291315367532c04dc11% %MINIFYHTMLfb5216715f77e00291315367532c04dc12%

I am a doctor based in Toronto and I have spent at least half of my working life in areas of disaster and conflict: in Bangladesh, on the Syrian-Jordanian border, on the Venezuelan-Colombian border and, more recently, in Greece.

I have spent the most time in Bangladesh, helping to provide medical care to the Rohingya refugees who escaped the genocide in neighboring Myanmar. As one of the poorest nations in the world, Bangladesh can barely support its own population, so it is struggling to provide the nearly one million Rohingya refugees it now houses.

The conditions in the Rohingya refugee camps were so terrible that I never thought I would see a more dysfunctional refugee camp. But now: the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Small boats and boats that transport people fleeing desperate situations in countries such as Afghanistan, Somalia, Syria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo regularly disembark on the coast of this island, considered as the gateway to the mythical promised land of security and freedom What is Europe?

But that's really all it is: a myth. When the refugees arrive in Moria, a prison-like camp surrounded by barbed wire, originally designed for 3,000 people but now houses almost seven times more, they quickly lose all hope of a better future.

Refugees sleep in weak tents, sometimes at freezing temperatures, without electricity or running water. They cannot work, since that requires a permanent address in Mytilini, where the monthly rent is at least 300 euros ($ 336) – An impossible amount for many. Even those who manage to raise enough money to pay their first month's rent often do not get a job because few want to hire a refugee, even if that refugee is a qualified doctor who had to leave Afghanistan after receiving death threats from the Taliban. . Some of the refugees I met described being called "dirty Muslims,quot; or told to "go home,quot; while looking for work in Mytilini.

I spent the first two weeks of February at the camp, volunteering at one of the NGOs struggling to provide adequate care for refugees on the island. I worked in a Portakabin, with only the most basic medical equipment and some essential medicines.

During my time there, I witnessed the immense suffering, as well as the courage, kindness and endurance of my patients.

These are people punished for the "crime,quot; of seeking security for themselves and their families, who are told that there is no place for them in this world.

They are people like Mohammad, 19, who came to me complaining of pain in his right hand. Sitting in front of him, I quickly scanned his right arm and realized that it ended in a stump on his wrist. He had phantom limb pain, pain felt in a limb that is no longer there. He told me that the Taliban cut off his hand after intercepting a letter he sent to an Afghan army general.

Mohammad now lives in the "jungle,quot;, the area outside the main camp where refugees are grouped in even worse conditions than inside. He described how he is regularly expelled from the food distribution lines because other refugees see him as "weak,quot; and asked if I could give him an additional food ration ticket. I could not, we were authorized to give them only to amputees who lost one leg. My heart was filled with sadness and anger as I struggled to explain this, feeling that I was justifying a system of arbitrary rules that even I did not understand.

Then there was Tariq, 65, who came to me writhing in pain. He had a kidney stone, but there wasn't much he could do for him other than giving him some paracetamol and ibuprofen and tips for drinking lots of water. Looking worried, he asked me what I should do if the pain worsened at night. He knew that his only option would be to travel in the dark countryside (a place where stabbing, robbery and violence are common) to beg the only Greek army doctor in the field to transfer him to the hospital.. I was ashamed to have nothing more to offer. I carefully packed his medicine and put it in his jacket pocket. He patted my head gently as if saying "everything will be fine." I watched him walk slowly, clutching his side.

I can't forget Hanifa, who came to me with pregnancy-related diabetes. She was a doctor in Afghanistan and had recorded her blood glucose values ​​for me. I asked him to describe the meals he had received at the camp the day before. It was clear that she would not meet the necessary caloric requirements even for a non-pregnant adult. He needed a diabetic diet, but he knew that prescribing one would simply mean that the standard croissant would be taken from his breakfast. On top of that, because I had a husband, I would not qualify for additional food rations given only to single pregnant women. While we were talking, I noticed that he was rubbing his eyes. She told me she had blurred vision during the last hours. I was worried that I might be developing a diabetic retinopathy, which may accelerate during pregnancy, but usually does not occur so acutely. I asked her where she had been that day and she described running away from the protests, where the Greek police had fired tear gas. I realized that I had a blurred vision related to tear gas. I expressed concern for your safety. She shrugged and said: "This is the life of a refugee."

On a particularly cold and humid day, my Afghan translator, Nasir, saw me struggling to find a clean space to perform the noon prayers, and offered to let me pray at his house. I followed him down the steep and winding paths to his tent, where three of his four children were asleep inside. When I finished praying, his four-year-old son, Hussain, took out a small shoe box with toys (all he could do on the long trip from Afghanistan) and shyly gave me a seashell.

When I left the store to return to the clinic, I noticed that my shoes, which had been outside in the rain, were soaked. When Nasir's wife offered me her shoes, I initially refused. I knew this would leave her with nothing in the cold and rain. But she insisted, saying she would borrow Nasir's for the day. While walking back to the clinic in his shoes, I felt overwhelmed by his kindness.

With the opening of the Turkish borders, the situation in Moria is only going to get worse. Food rationing lines will lengthen. Increased overcrowding will lead to worse hygiene and sanitation. More people will be forced to sleep in the cold with inadequate protection against freezing.

There have been, and will continue, attacks against extremely vulnerable NGO workers and refugees. The recent video of the Greek coast guard firing at unarmed refugees in boats is particularly alarming.

Several of my colleagues' healthcare volunteers have been mistreated and local Greek guards have shattered the windows who affirm the presence of NGO workers on the island "encourage,quot; migrants to come. Many of my colleagues have left Greece for fear of their own safety. Everyone has expressed fear of what this will mean for refugee medical care when the current system depends heavily on volunteers.

Greece recently announced that it will suspend all asylum applications. More EU countries (and other prosperous Western nations, such as the United States and Canada) must intensify and welcome these refugees. After all, wars started and sustained by Western powers, such as the conflict in Afghanistan, are what forced these mothers, fathers, sons and daughters to become refugees. No one chooses to be a refugee: they risk their lives traveling through mountains, rivers and oceans in freezing temperatures with nothing more than the clothes they wear because they have no alternative. Since they have already lost so much, they simply have nothing more to lose.

As for the rest of us, each of us has a sphere of influence in which we can and must act. If you are a person of faith, keep it in your prayers. If you work in a profession with transferable skills, volunteer your skills in the service of refugees. Even if there is nothing you can offer in person, you can talk to your political representatives and demand that they do more.

Whatever you do, don't forget about them and their stories. The only thing worse than the policies designed to strangle the survivors of some of the worst conflicts in the world is the overwhelming apathy of the silent majority.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.