Ray J talks about marriage to Princess Love before the special airs of Zeus

Ray J and Princess Love have just welcomed another beautiful girl. Unfortunately, in the midst of having a new baby to worship, your marriage is in a bad place.

The founder of Raycon recently appeared with his sister in The Talk, where he explained to the hosts and spectators that their union and that of Princess have their ups and downs.

Referring to the 4-part conversation they had to be transmitted to Zeus, the singer said: "It's hot in the kitchen. I watched a little of the conversation we had and it still bothers me to know where we are, but God is working on everything. And we are trying to address the situation, you know what I am saying, and try to become a solution to the problem, then it only takes a little while, and it’s a really rocky and bumpy road and we’re trying to solve it. Despite this process, I feel that many people can relate to him. "

Many people wonder why the couple is going to a program to solve their problems. According to a comment made by Princess Love through Instagram, it's because that's the only way she can get him to talk to her.

This occurs after the incident that happened months ago where Ray allegedly left his pregnant wife and baby stranded in Las Vegas when he was about to explode.

It was said that the star of love and hip hop danced in a suite at another hotel in Sin City.

Princess revealed everything during an Instagram video where she declared that she wanted a divorce.

The rumors of reconciliation swirled his son when Ray shared a video of his wife doing a pregnancy session. However, I was sure to knock them down.

The state of their relationship is unknown, but hopefully the two can find a way to be peaceful parents.



