Ray J defends Kim Kardashian after accusations of & # 39; cultural appropriation & # 39; of the fans

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Kim Kardashian was dragged through social media for wearing braids, and some felt she was culturally appropriating black culture, but her former Ray J came out in her defense. He said:

"I have nothing but respect. I just think that if you're paying homage to another culture, you know, shaking the braids, I think it's a compliment," he told the ladies of the chat program during the day, The Talk. "It should be seen, it is globalizing, you know. And I think when you get up and feel good, you look good, and other people say," Hey, I want to see myself like this. Want to feel good … it should be a compliment and an advantage. "

