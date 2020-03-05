Ray J defends Kim Kardashian after accusations of & # 39; cultural appropriation & # 39; of the fans

Kim Kardashian was dragged through social media for wearing braids, and some felt she was culturally appropriating black culture, but her former Ray J came out in her defense. He said:

"I have nothing but respect. I just think that if you're paying homage to another culture, you know, shaking the braids, I think it's a compliment," he told the ladies of the chat program during the day, The Talk. "It should be seen, it is globalizing, you know. And I think when you get up and feel good, you look good, and other people say," Hey, I want to see myself like this. Want to feel good … it should be a compliment and an advantage. "

Ray J's sister, Brandy, who was also a guest on the show, also defended Kim's choice to wear braids. She said:

"I don't think he's guilty. I definitely believe that, but I think it's coming a bit. I mean, it's great, I love braids," he said. "I think everyone should have braids, but I think we go too far with that with her."