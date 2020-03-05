Rangers reporter's notebook: problems analyzed by Steven Gerrard | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML7d6b6c58b7dee6ac3bbbbd5dddcfd9c711% %MINIFYHTML7d6b6c58b7dee6ac3bbbbd5dddcfd9c712%





Steven Gerrard has seen him fall for the title race

Sky Sports News journalist Charles Paterson analyzes the growing problems for Steven Gerrard in the Rangers while Celtic runs off in the Scottish Premier League.

%MINIFYHTML7d6b6c58b7dee6ac3bbbbd5dddcfd9c713% %MINIFYHTML7d6b6c58b7dee6ac3bbbbd5dddcfd9c714%

The surprising collapse of the Rangers in recent weeks is a multifaceted problem: the problem for Steven Gerrard is that he has not been able to solve which problem to solve first.

%MINIFYHTML7d6b6c58b7dee6ac3bbbbd5dddcfd9c715% %MINIFYHTML7d6b6c58b7dee6ac3bbbbd5dddcfd9c716%

Rangers stepped on Celtic's heels after beating the champions on December 29, and the clubs flew to Dubai to spend the winter in different moods. Speaking with both managers in the Middle East, it seemed that they were both happy with where their teams were, and appreciated that they were now in a fight for the title that could go to the wire.

Ross Co vs Rangers Live

Gerrard worked hard with his players in Dubai, with double training sessions in the heat and a practice game while seeking to capitalize on the momentum gained from the victory in the Old Firm game. He also suggested that he would not be delving into the transfer market, and was more concerned with downloading marginal players from the team.

On the contrary, Neil Lennon admitted that he was rethinking the way Celtic approached the games tactically against the Rangers, after being overcome twice in a month. The change of Celtic to 3-5-2 in the following weeks has paid off, with only two points dropped in the league and a smooth progression to the semifinals of the Scottish Cup, scoring 35 goals in the process. Apart from their European departure, they have been practically impeccable.

0:57 Gerrard admits that "he didn't think it could get worse,quot; before his team's surprise defeat against Scottish Premier League wrestlers, Hamilton. Gerrard admits that "he didn't think it could get worse,quot; before his team's surprise defeat against Scottish Premier League wrestlers, Hamilton.

As Celtic advanced, the Rangers stumbled at every step. The warning signs should have arrived in your first game after the break; Gerrard admitted being "bored,quot; watching his team work for a 2-0 victory over Stranraer in the Scottish Cup. A week later, Hearts came from behind to win at Tynecastle, and suddenly a gap began to open at the top, which has widened weekly since then.

More about the problems of Morelos that are seen with the naked eye?

Defensive mistakes have played their part, and Connor Goldson's Wednesday howler was the last in a series of calamities. James Tavernier and Nikola Katic have been prone to mistakes along with Goldson, while Filip Helander's reputation has improved during his injury absence.

At least five individual errors have led to goals conceded in recent weeks, including Tavernier's mistake on Saturday against Hearts that threw the Rangers out of the Scottish Cup, ending any realistic prospect of national silverware.

The goals have also dried up: only 16 in their last 12 national games. For Alfredo Morelos, they have evaporated completely; He scored only once in that time, after scoring 28 before the break. The absence of a month of Jermain Defoe's injuries has not helped, and Florian Kamberi, as a newcomer, is largely irreprehensible, but Morelos's excessive dependence has come to his home; The rangers have scored 21 goals less than Celtic since the end of the year.

Gerrard is clearly running out of patience with a player who has praised, consented and endured in equal measure over the past two seasons.

0:34 Highlights of the Rangers 1-0 loss to Hamilton at Ibrox in the Scottish Premier League Highlights of the Rangers 1-0 loss to Hamilton at Ibrox in the Scottish Premier League

The striker's goals have been priceless, and his disciplinary problems seem to have been controlled, but after being sent to simulation against Celtic he was suspended for three games and did not play for a month.

His late return from Colombia recently led Gerrard to leave him and fine him, and Morelos apologized, but this last episode points to a lack of focus.

Many observers, as well as supporters of the Rangers, are now convinced that the striker wants and will leave Ibrox in the summer if there are suitors. Any interested party should be looking at recent events with some degree of caution; While the value of Morelos has grown with each goal he has scored, it will begin to depreciate as an asset if Gerrard cannot realign it quickly.

0:43 Gerrard says he has not considered his long-term future at the club and adds that the club needs him in a difficult period. Gerrard says he has not considered his long-term future at the club and adds that the club needs him in a difficult period.

Europa League a distraction?

Morelos aside, perhaps Gerrard's biggest dilemma has been the conflicting way in Europe and at home. Rangers have become almost completely unpredictable; They beat Braga twice to advance to the Europa League the last 16, a result that Gerrard said was his most proud moment as manager. Three days after winning in Portugal, they had no teeth in Tynecastle, and the manager could not look at his team immediately after.

How can the Rangers get up to beat the team in Portuguese football twice in a week, and then face down against sides whose budgets they dwarf? Ultimately, the mentality of the players should be questioned, and only now they begin to realize this problem for themselves.

Ryan Kent admitted last week that the team enjoyed being helpless when expectations were lower, and Tavernier backed this up in his game show notes on Wednesday. "Every time someone presses us in Scotland or puts us in the face, it seems to affect us too much. We are not good enough nationally at the moment to react to that."

Rangers vs Celtic Live

It's hard to imagine that former club captains like John Greig or Richard Gough admit such failures in this way. The overwhelming facts are that this Rangers squad lacks winners, and is now shown on the field.

Only Steven Davis and Allan McGregor have experience in winning trophies at Ibrox; While Ryan Jack won the League Cup with Aberdeen in 2014, the rest of the team has never lasted the distance in a title race. In crucial moments, the Rangers have been weak, and Gerrard must now bear the consequences.

It should be remembered that the former Liverpool and England captain is, despite his success and stature in the game, an inexperienced manager. Glasgow is a tough environment for any player or coach, but Gerrard is quickly discovering that he has little time left to cause an impact. In the world of the Old Firm, the second place is failure; Gerrard's managerial growth could be adversely affected if he cannot organize a closer challenge next season, or a piece of silver.

Smith: a squad review is needed

5:10 Former Rangers football director Gordon Smith says the team needs a character to recover from its bad start until 2020 Former Rangers football director Gordon Smith says the team needs a character to recover from its bad start until 2020

The former Rangers striker and Scottish FA chief executive Gordon Smith told me that Gerrard needs to bring many new faces in the summer.

"I don't think there's any doubt about it (the team needs a review)," he told Sky Sports. "He has to look at his squad and it's not just about skill in terms of skill levels because it can be seen in games against Celtic and Braga, skill levels are there with many of the players, but it takes People who have the character to play and under the pressure of being a Rangers player.

"That's what Steven Gerrard has to look very closely in terms of leading the team forward and the type of player (s) that will be successful for the club."

"Celtic, they played very well in the cup and lost that, but in the league game they played excellent. Against Braga in the Europa League, excellent performance and they got the result and then, against the domestic opposition, I mean in the last two games, The Rangers have been against Hearts and Hamilton, both were at the bottom of the division, and have lost against both without scoring, so it is a big factor and that is due to trust, there is no doubt respect and some of the players can't deal with the pressure that comes with playing here. "