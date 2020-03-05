R & Bs Summer Walker: I enjoy eating meals in the bathroom!

The R,amp;B singer Summer Walker is considered by some to be "unique,quot; or even "eccentric,quot; and her recent comments to fans about eating in the bathroom really underline that point.

Recently, Summer Walker posted a photo of herself while having lunch in the bathroom, which was beautifully decorated with marble.

Apparently, that scene seemed strange to some fans and almost immediately, fans jumped at Summer's comments asking him why he was eating in the bathroom.

The singer said that she does eat in the bathroom and added that she recently cleaned it with chlorine and felt comfortable eating there.

But a fan, hoping to change Summer's opinion about eating near the toilet bowl, said the bathrooms have "poop particles in the air."

But that is not a Summer problem because she applauded saying that there are "dirty air particles everywhere."