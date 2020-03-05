Quarantine cruise couple returns home to Irving – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Newlyweds from North Texas, Tyler and Rachel Torres, finally returned to their home in North Texas after their honeymoon was interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple was quarantined aboard their cruise ship, Princess Princess, before being transferred to the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio for an additional 14 days in isolation.

%MINIFYHTML3c3926cc3b660806195ddc6b64efb1ca11% %MINIFYHTML3c3926cc3b660806195ddc6b64efb1ca12%

But after two negative tests for the coronavirus and the absence of symptoms, they finally arrived home this week.

"Today I cooked tacos for lunch and it was very exciting," Rachel shared.

Her husband, Tyler, added: “When we got home, I took things and threw them in the washing machine. I had never seen Rachel look at me like that, not even on our wedding day. "

After about 40 days away from home and 28 of those who spent quarantine, simple things, like playing with your puppy and doing chores, are now pure pleasure for them.

But, his return to North Texas has not been completely trouble free. There were unexpected headaches like flat tires and exhausted batteries … then there was an anxious reaction at the car dealership when they went to repair.

"I went for the first time and nobody really noticed me," Tyler said. “Apparently someone listened and extended it. When I went to pick up my car, there was no one there. The manager basically told me that "people are a little worried that you are here, so everyone is hidden."

Tyler said the manager continued to "joke,quot; that he was going to wash his hands after shaking hands, "that kind of thing."

Married in September, Torres' long-awaited honeymoon took a drastic turn while she was aboard the Diamond Princess, docked off the coast of Japan. All on board were quarantined in their cabins.

"We didn't think about that much until the second week and those numbers kept increasing," Tyler recalled. The couple shared that from their balcony, they could see ambulances moving away and Rachel admitted that she had begun to worry.

"So we kept waiting and waiting for someone to knock on the door and take one of us to the hospital and separate us," Rachel said.

They admit that they felt relieved to have been transferred to the United States, even if that meant more quarantined time. But they emphasize that they never got the virus.

"You can't really say enough because people are afraid and don't necessarily listen," Rachel said.

Having shared their trip through dozens of interviews with the media and Tyler's blog, they both say they don't regret having become advocates; However, they say they were not fully prepared for the reach of advertising.

"We wonder when we will go out in public, are we going to be recognized? And when people are afraid, what are people going to do? Tyler questioned.

"I understand why people are afraid, but at the same time it is very important for us to emphasize that those of us who have been in quarantine have never been sick," Rachel said. "We are the safest people in the United States right now, because we have been tested."

Despite the awkward moments, they both say that the publicity generated overwhelming support for everyone who endured quarantine. And Rachel is especially grateful for the attention they received from government employees, who once gave her a Dr. Pepper in the middle of the night.

"I think we have definitely received much more support than people who are worried," he said. “And there are definitely people who are worried. And I understand your concerns, but it's a matter of making sure everyone knows that we haven't been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 for the past 14 days, and we've been quarantined for 27 to keep everyone safe. "