Public Enemy Deny Kicking Flavor Flav Flav on Bernie Sanders: "He always chose to have fun for work !!"

The legendary rap group Public Enemy has faced harsh criticism since they allegedly initiated Flavor Flav after a legal dispute over Chuck D backing presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and allowed Bernie to use the band's image, but the group says That is not the reason why Flav got the boot. .

Twitter turned against Chuck D, accusing him of sided with a white man over his former band member, but according to a statement issued by the group, Flav has been suspended for years.

"Public Enemy did not separate from Flavor Flav for his political opinions," the statement begins.

"Flavor Flav has been suspended since 2016 when MIA was benefiting from Harry Belafonte in Atlanta, Georgia. That was the straw that broke the glass. He had previously missed numerous live concerts from Glastonbury to Canada, album recording sessions and sessions. Photographic "He always chose to go to work party," the statement continues.

"Public Enemy Radio toured Europe and co-started with the Wu-Tang Clan in May 2019 without Flavor. They have also made numerous benefit programs without Flavor. While Public Enemy Radio moved forward, Flavor Flav starred in the reality show Growing Up Hip Hop New York, when an episode presented its children discussing an intervention and putting it into rehabilitation, "continues the group's statement, concluding:" It's time to move on and everyone wishes Flavor well. "

Flavor Flav sued the band last month for allowing Bernie to use the band's image. This is the second time he has sued the group.