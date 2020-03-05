Prince William leaves people throwing coronavirus sparks

WENN / Avalon

The Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate Middleton visit the Gravity bar at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin when he asks a paramedic from the National Ambulance Service if the issue is "a bit exaggerated" in the media.

Prince William should think twice about the next time he jokes about sensitive issues. The Duke of Cambridge recently left people furious for taking into account the growing spread of the coronavirus by attending a party organized by British Ambassador Robin Barnett on his first three-day royal tour of Ireland.

At a reception at the Gravity bar in the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin on Tuesday, March 3, the real 37-year-old spoke with paramedic Joe Mooney of the National Ambulance Service about hysteria caused by COVID-19. "I bet everyone says: & # 39; I have coronavirus, I'm dying & # 39 ;, and you say: & # 39; No, you just have a cough & # 39;" he said.

"Does it seem quite dramatic about Coronavirus right now? It's being a bit exaggerated, do you believe in the media?" Kate Middleton's husband asked before throwing a blow to the crisis. "By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading the coronavirus. I'm sorry." He added: "We are watching that, so tell us if we have to stop."

Many quickly questioned William's "insensitive" joke. One wrote on Twitter: "I hate having to point out the obvious … but William is a jacka ** overprivileged, ignorant and insensitive. And, if the authorities want to classify the coronavirus as a pandemic or not, that's exactly what it is resulting be … "

Another said sarcastically: "The future future King of England. 2019-Bored of racism. 2020-Jokes about the Crown Virus. Good England, you have Prince William as your future King. Good luck to your country." A third intervened: "So, do these royalties (Prince William and Kate) think it is fun to make a joke about the Corona virus? Someone, please, enlighten them has a crown shape."

Despite the online attacks, several others have come in defense of royalty. "He didn't joke about people dying. He joked about hysteria about the virus. Here, where I live, you can't find a single bottle of hand sanitizer. People are reacting instead of thinking. I think we need to keep your comment in perspective." , a particular social media user responded to the comment that called Prince Harry's brother "idiot."

While there have been no deaths reported by the deadly virus in the United Kingdom so far, the number of people in the country infected with it has risen to a total of 87. However, William and his wife did not seem to let this it will affect their interaction with the public, since the two were seen shaking hands with many during their visit.