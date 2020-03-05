Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met cheers and boos in the first appearance in the UK since Megxit

WENN / John Rainford

Two months after announcing plans to get away from public life, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex defy the rain while attending the Endeavor Fund Awards in London.

Meghan markle and Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom on Thursday (March 5) for the first time since he resigned as active members of the royal family.

The couple attended the Endeavor Fund Awards in London, two months after announcing plans to get away from public life.

Former royalty members were greeted with cheers and applause, although some boos were heard while defying the rain for the event at Mansion House, organized to celebrate the achievements of military and wounded military and women who have participated in sports and adventure challenges . .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will give up their royal highness titles when their royal duties end on March 31.

The couple will attend the Mountbatten Music Festival over the weekend and Harry and Meghan will also celebrate Commonwealth Day at London's Westminster Abbey with the rest of the royal family on Monday, before returning to their new home in Canada. .