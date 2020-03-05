Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet in London for royal duties

Meghan markle He is back in London for one of his last real events.
On Thursday night, the Duchess of Sussex made her first official public appearance in the United Kingdom after her royal departure announcement.
Accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, the couple attended the 2020 Endeavor Fund Awards at Mansion House. During the event, the couple celebrated the sports and adventure achievements of injured, sick and injured service personnel.
Prince Harry looked handsome in a classic navy suit and tie. As for Meghan, she drew attention for all the right reasons in a bright blue dress by Victoria Beckham. Early in the day, the duo was seen enjoying a private lunch at The Goring.
In a matter of days, the couple will also meet publicly with Prince William Y Kate Middleton while attending the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.
As real observers know, there have been many changes within the royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan announced in early 2020 that they would move away from royal duties.
Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," the couple's statement began. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."
And last month, a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released key information about the couple's transition outside of royal duties.
For example, the couple will officially leave "real,quot; of their brand.
"The royal family respects and understands the desire of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by eliminating the supposed justification of & # 39; public interest & # 39; for the intrusion of the media into their lives,quot; , a spokesman continued. "They remain a valuable part of His Majesty's family."