Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet in London for royal duties

Meghan markle He is back in London for one of his last real events.

On Thursday night, the Duchess of Sussex made her first official public appearance in the United Kingdom after her royal departure announcement.

Accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, the couple attended the 2020 Endeavor Fund Awards at Mansion House. During the event, the couple celebrated the sports and adventure achievements of injured, sick and injured service personnel.

Prince Harry looked handsome in a classic navy suit and tie. As for Meghan, she drew attention for all the right reasons in a bright blue dress by Victoria Beckham. Early in the day, the duo was seen enjoying a private lunch at The Goring.

In a matter of days, the couple will also meet publicly with Prince William Y Kate Middleton while attending the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.