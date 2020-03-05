Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an epic reaction to the military proposal

Nothing like a little love in the air to make an event very special.

%MINIFYHTML4d4749f1d8415713d4651780fc9e46f511% %MINIFYHTML4d4749f1d8415713d4651780fc9e46f512%

Thursday night Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They gathered for one of their last joint appearances as royals in London.

The couple arrived at Mansion House to show their support for the 2020 Endeavor Fund Awards. And while the couple celebrated the sports and adventure achievements of injured, sick and injured service personnel, a special proposal emerged that quickly caught everyone's attention. .

Danny Holland, a military veteran who won the Achievement Recognition, knelt down and proposed to his girlfriend. Spoiler alert: She accepted!

An audible scream came from the audience. And in video shared in social mediaMeghan smiled broadly as she placed her hands in the center of her chest. Prince Harry was equally touched at the moment when he began to applaud the couple from their front row seat.