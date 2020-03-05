Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an epic reaction to the military proposal

Paul Edwards – WPA Pool / Getty Images
Nothing like a little love in the air to make an event very special.
Thursday night Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They gathered for one of their last joint appearances as royals in London.
The couple arrived at Mansion House to show their support for the 2020 Endeavor Fund Awards. And while the couple celebrated the sports and adventure achievements of injured, sick and injured service personnel, a special proposal emerged that quickly caught everyone's attention. .
Danny Holland, a military veteran who won the Achievement Recognition, knelt down and proposed to his girlfriend. Spoiler alert: She accepted!
An audible scream came from the audience. And in video shared in social mediaMeghan smiled broadly as she placed her hands in the center of her chest. Prince Harry was equally touched at the moment when he began to applaud the couple from their front row seat.
"She said yes! A second huge congratulation to Danny for his engagement!" Endeavor Fund shared the Twitter. "What an incredible proposal, and what a way to start the #EndeavourFundAwards!"
The romance aside, Prince Harry was able to deliver a speech at the reception of the Endeavor Fund, where he expressed his gratitude for being able to attend.
"Meghan and I are very happy to be back here with all of you and celebrate your achievements, your service, your resilience and that of your families too," he shared. "Everyone should be tremendously proud of what they have achieved and the positive service they continue to provide to so many."
Prince Harry added: "Many of you have told me tonight that you support me, well, I am also here to tell you that I always have yours."
Today's excursion marks the first joint appearance of Meghan and Prince Harry in the United Kingdom after their announcement of royal departure. In a matter of days, the couple will also meet publicly with Prince William Y Kate Middleton while attending the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.
"The royal family respects and understands the desire of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by eliminating the supposed justification of & # 39; public interest & # 39; for the intrusion of the media into their lives,quot; said a spokesman for the duke and the duchess. from Sussex previously shared. "They remain a valuable part of His Majesty's family."
