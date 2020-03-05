Preview of women's basketball Class 5A Great 8 at the Denver Coliseum

A look at each of Friday’s 8 major women's basketball clashes at the Denver Coliseum:

No. 3 Regis Jesuit (21-4) vs. No. 6 Highlands Ranch (20-5)

Time: 4 p.m.

Players to watch: Regis – Jada Moore, sr., G (17.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 3.0 apg); Avery Vansickle, jr., G (16.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.5 apg). HR – Payton Muma, sr., G (15.3 ppg, 3.7 apg, 2.9 spg); Taylor Ray, mr., G / F (13.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.6 bpg).

Decomposition: The last time the small ball Raiders took the disruptive defense of Highlands Ranch, the two teams produced an overtime thriller that saw Regis emerge 37-35 winners. It was the Raiders' lowest total points this winter against the Colorado competition, and one of the 11 times the Falcons kept an opponent 40 points or less in their last 13 games.

No. 4 Grandview (22-3) vs. No. 5 Fruita Monument (23-2)

Time: 5:30 pm.

Players to watch: Grandview – Lauren Betts, then, F / C (17.2 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 3.7 bpg); Addison O'Grady, jr., F / C (11.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.2 apg). Fruita – Callie Allen, sr., C (14.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 spg); Lila Dere, sr., G (13.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.8 spg).

Decomposition: The Wolves are long, athletic and the hardest that Fruita Monument has seen throughout the season. The 6-foot Allen makes a living scoring inside the arc, but with the second-highest-ranked second-year student in the country (Betts 6-7) occupying the same space, things won't be easy. Dere and Fruita's other external shooters should stretch to Grandview.

No. 2 Cherry Creek (23-2) vs. No. 7 Ralston Valley (20-5)

Time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Creek – Jana Van Gytenbeek, sr., PG (18.0 ppg, 7.8 apg, 3.7 rpg); Cali Clark, sr., F (13.6 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 2.3 apg). RV – Sydney Bevington, jr., PG (16.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 3.9 apg); Brooklyn Seymour, jr., F (9.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.3 spg).

Decomposition: The 5A defending champion, Bruins, dominated a February 22 meeting against RV, with Van Gytenbeek, bound for Stanford, accumulating 26 points and seven assists in a 79-40 victory. It is one of the four double-digit losses that the Mustangs have suffered at the hands of the four best seeds of the 5A tournament so far this winter.

No. 1 Christian Value (24-1) vs. No. 8 Fossil Ridge (21-4)

Time: 8:30 pm.

Players to watch: Value – Raegan Beers, then, F / C (15.7 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.2 bpg); Kindyll Wetta, jr., G (13.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.6 apg). FR – Lauren Zwetzig, sr., F (10.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.7 apg); Sophia Hadad, mr., G / F (9.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.8 spg).

Decomposition: The Eagles have not yet lost a game to a Colorado team this season, with their only defeat at a school in Brooklyn, New York, which is currently 20-2. Beers is already on the radar of several Division I schools, while Wetta is a CU commission. They face a Fossil Ridge team that beat 80-53 just two weeks ago.