Preparing facilities for seniors in Minnesota for the coronavirus (COVID-19) – Up News Info

– Some of the most aggressive cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, are observed in the elderly population.

Five people in a nursing facility in the Seattle area lost their lives to the virus.

There are no known cases in Minnesota, but some centers for subway seniors already have prevention plans.

%MINIFYHTML1006bd3b9d17190704c4299b34c3213b11% %MINIFYHTML1006bd3b9d17190704c4299b34c3213b12%

READ MORE: How do they perform tests in Minnesota for the coronavirus (COVID-19)?

The Homestead at Maplewood is the place Laura Bowers calls home. She talked with Up News Info about the big topic of conversation.

"The coronavirus is big," said Bowers.

Despite how big the virus is, she knows that the chances are still small of her coming into contact with him.

"I know that living here, they take precautions," Bowers said.

Signs are everywhere in the Volunteers of America facilities, and are ready for battle. Fay Manning, the disease preventive of Volunteers of America, is watching the elderly closely.

“All our staff is educated without the coronavirus in handwashing and the use of personal protective equipment. I think the main difference is that it is unknown with the coronavirus, "said Manning.

Therefore, they are using their usual cold and flu precautions, including precautionary signs, tissues, hand sanitizers and many places to dispose of infected garbage.

"We re-educate the world that they need to wash their hands for 20 seconds, not five seconds," Manning said.

READ MORE: MAP: How to track the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in real time

She says that the key to preventing disease is to keep sick people away.

"Please, if you're sick as a visitor, stay home and call," he said. "Call and see how your loved one is doing. Don't put them at risk of catching what you have."

Manning says they keep their facilities clean, even bingo boards. And they are collected and they are calm.

"If you're careful, I think you'll be fine," Bowers said.

Another tip to make sure you wash your hands for a full 20 seconds by singing the song "Happy Birthday,quot; in your head twice. Also, use a paper towel to turn off the tap.

READ MORE: Vice President Pence credits 3M respirators as vital in efforts to stop the coronavirus (COVID-19)