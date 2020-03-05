Pregnant Nikki Bella goes topless to show her & # 39; huge & # 39; tits

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Total Bellas & # 39 ;, who awaits her first child with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, turns to Instagram Stories to be honest about how her body has changed due to her pregnancy.

Up News Info –

Nikki Bella It does not stop when it comes to exposing the changes that pregnancy brought to your body. Just over a month after announcing that he is waiting for his first child with his fiance Artem Chigvintsev, the WWE retired fighter shared topless selfies on social media to show how "huge" her breasts have become.

On Wednesday, March 4, the 36-year-old man posted the two mirror selfies on Instagram Story. She pointed out in one of the photos: "It's crazy because one day after workouts the abs really come out in the morning. But one thing I'm dealing with is keeping a lot of water throughout the day. I won't look like this tonight. I can't believe how much I will retain in one day. Obviously the tits have become huge. "

%MINIFYHTML093db2f5052052561ebd63a346fdcb7411% %MINIFYHTML093db2f5052052561ebd63a346fdcb7412%

Nikki Bella gave an update on her pregnancy.

In the second selfie, the twin sister of Brie Bella captured his belly from the side. Along with that, he said, "There is my love," before adding that the day after publication will mark the 18 weeks of your pregnancy.

The retired fighter said her breasts became & # 39; huge & # 39 ;.

In addition to the topless photos, Nikki took a video of her talking about other changes that happen in her body. "Look at all my grays, can you see them? I know you can dye your hair when you're pregnant, but do you see this? I feel like I'm losing my hair," he shared. "I'm going crazy. That's bad. Maybe I need to dye my hair now."

The ex girlfriend of John Cena He went on to point out: "Look at all the brown marks that I have hormones on my upper lip. I would somehow give this in summer, but now I'm pregnant and I'm hiking, even when I use sunscreen … I'm more sensitive." Stroking his belly, he added: "Everything for you my love. Everything for you."

Nicki announced her pregnancy in late January along with her sister Brie, who is expecting her second child. Sharing his thoughts on them waiting almost at the same time, the "Dancing with the stars"The alum was shed on the PEOPLE", (It was) a total surprise. It even took me a good week to come to an agreement like, & # 39; Oh my God, I'm pregnant & # 39 ;. I'm not ready for that. "

"I was in yoga and I still had the feeling that I had to have a pregnancy test, but I was not late (in my period)," he continued. "And I wonder, & # 39; Why do I still have this feeling? Do I have twin vibes from her? Why did she just tell me she's pregnant? & # 39;"