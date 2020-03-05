Pregnant Katy Perry is glad she never has to suck her again

Katy PerryHe is letting his fans participate in a large part of his life.

The superstar singer announced that she is waiting for her first child with her fiance, Orlando Bloom. Perry revealed the exciting news of pregnancy in his new music video for "Never Worn White." At the end of the music video, Katy could be seen cradling her belly, confirming the news to the world.

"There are many things that will happen this summer," Katy told fans on Instagram Live on Wednesday night after releasing the music video. "I will not only give birth, literally, but figuratively to something you have been waiting for. So let's call it a double blow. It's a double for."

"I'm excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've had to keep," the 35-year-old star shared. "And I would like to tell you everything, but I knew that I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because it is … I guess that's how I talk to you. That's how we talk together."