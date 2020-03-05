Post Malone adds more tattoos on his face after I advised otherwise

WENN / Avalon / Instar

During an appearance on & # 39; The Late Late Show with James Corden & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; Spenser Confidential & # 39; It reveals that it took him five painful years to take off his tattoos.

Mark Wahlberg Take advantage of your life experience by warning the rapper Post Malone against getting more tattoos on the face.

The 48-year-old actor stars alongside hitmaker "Circles" in a new movie "Confidential Spenser", and the two have established a solid friendship during their time working together.

During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden"On Monday, March 2, Mark revealed that he had talked to the 24-year-old about his wide selection of inks, but he regretted that the star did not seem particularly moved by his words.

"Yes, I (talked to him), and you know what, now he has added more to his face," he joked.

Wahlberg explained that he tried to take off his own tattoos before his role in 2010 "The fighter", but he admitted that it took much longer than he had anticipated.

"It took me five years to take off my tattoos and it's terribly painful," he said. "It's like hot bacon fat sticks to you again and again," the actor recalled. "I told Posty, there will be a lot of Bud's lights trying to take those things off."

When James corden asked what the hitter's response was, Mark added: "It says what all the children say, what I said when I got the tattoos. & # 39; Oh, no, no, no, they all have meaning. I will keep them forever & # 39 ;. "

"But then you realize, I'm pressing 40, I have to do something about it," he said.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the "Congratulations" star confessed that his face tattoos are part of his effort to feel better about his appearance.

"I'm an ugly, a ** son of a bitch ** … So I'm going to put something great there so you can look at me and say: & # 39; You look great, kid & # 39 ;, and I have a minimum of confidence in myself, when it comes to my appearance, "he told the publication.