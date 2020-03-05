Porsha Williams shows fans his purpose and leaves them amazed: some fans mention Kenya Moore

Porsha Williams shared a photo on her social media account in which she is together with the love of her life, her daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley. She calls her baby, her purpose and fans simply love the connection between these two ladies.

Just the other day, Porsha reappeared in the headlines after sharing an interesting appointment on her social media account.

It's also fun to note that Shamea Morton quickly skipped the comments to make some jokes about what Porsha said.

Anyway, here is the picture of Porsha with her baby, PJ:

‘My purpose ❣️ Pilar Jhena’ Mckinley ❣️ @pilarjhena Boots @justfabonline ’, Porsha captioned his post.

Someone said that Porsha is starting to look like her mother, Diane: "You really look like your mother now … and beautiful picture!"

Someone else shaded a RHOA star and said: ‘Better title than,quot; My Karma "😩😭🤣 beautiful Porsha ❤️’ This follower hinted at a photo that Kenya Moore recently published.

The point is that Kenya published and then deleted a photo in which she holds baby Brooklyn Daly in her arms.

The photo she shared had a legend that caused some of her followers to criticize and shade her. She deleted the photo after reading the shading comments.

She wrote in the legend of the photo that Brookie is her karma, and fans got scared.

Anyway, someone else said this to Porsha: ‘You look so beautiful and that sweet baby! She is perfect! "And another follower said that Porsha's girl is her favorite in RHOA:" It is safe to say that PJ is the favorite baby of the franchise "️😍"

Another follower brought to Kenya and told Porsha: ‘Consider your close friendships. I see that I and Kenya are not (Kenia Moore) are getting closer, remember Phaedra and the pain that caused you. I just say. & # 39;

Someone else said: ‘I just remembered your first season at RHOA and how much you wanted to be a mother. God's plan never fails. ❤️ ’

Porsha is living her best life together with PJ these days and is reportedly also trying to fix things with Dennis.



