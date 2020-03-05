Pop Smoke's coffin pulled by horse-drawn carriage during the funeral procession in Brooklyn

%MINIFYHTML8fef4ca5692eef0d5523c561326df58f11% %MINIFYHTML8fef4ca5692eef0d5523c561326df58f12%

The rapper's coffin & # 39; Welcome to the party & # 39; is taken through the streets of his hometown of Canarsie with fans who meet to pay their final respects to the deceased star.

Pop Smoke He was buried two weeks after he was shot dead in Hollywood Hills, California. People had to say goodbye to the rapper when his coffin was taken through the streets of his hometown of Canarsie, Brooklyn, on Thursday, March 5 during the funeral procession.

His coffin was pulled in a horse-drawn carriage, which was decorated with white curtains. Fans who lined up along the streets could see the coffin through the glass. The car was followed by a series of expensive-looking cars, including a Lamborghini belonging to Pop Smoke's friend and mentor 50 cents, although Fiddy didn't seem to be behind the wheel.

The carriage passed through a mural in honor of Pop Smoke. Fans stood behind the barricades and most of the time they shouted in adoration, but there were also times when there was a quieter and more somber tone. New York police officers were seen waiting to keep things under control.

Pop Smoke died on February 19 after he was shot in an invasion of his home. The coroner of the Los Angeles County Department of Medicine confirmed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso. His death certificate revealed that he was operated by doctors at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles before he was pronounced dead.

His family has reportedly been investigating his death, as police cannot determine whether it was a robbery that went wrong or a selective attack. Four suspects fled the scene but have not been arrested. It is said that the police found trouble searching for witnesses.

Before his death, the 20-year-old musician, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, accidentally shared his address online when he posted images of a series of gifts he received from the brands in his Instagram Stories. Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent, who paid tribute to rapper "Dior" after the tragic death, suggested that his death was caused by jealousy.