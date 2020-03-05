Pop Smoke rested in Brooklyn 2 weeks after the murder

Rapper Pop SmokeHe was buried two weeks after his death.

On Thursday afternoon, rapper fans, friends and family gathered in his hometown of Canarsie, Brooklyn, to pay his respects to the star. His coffin was pulled in a horse-drawn carriage through the busy streets and followed by a series of expensive-looking cars. The carriage was surrounded by glass windows and white curtains so viewers could see the black coffin as it passed.

Once the services came to an end, the carriage returned without the coffin.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, died on February 19 after being shot at the Beverly Hills home of Edwin Arroyavewho is married The real housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. However, Mellencamp later stated that she and her husband were renting the house through a "third-party management and leasing company,quot; and that they had no participation.