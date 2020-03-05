Pop Smoke rested in Brooklyn 2 weeks after the murder

Rapper Pop SmokeHe was buried two weeks after his death.
On Thursday afternoon, rapper fans, friends and family gathered in his hometown of Canarsie, Brooklyn, to pay his respects to the star. His coffin was pulled in a horse-drawn carriage through the busy streets and followed by a series of expensive-looking cars. The carriage was surrounded by glass windows and white curtains so viewers could see the black coffin as it passed.
Once the services came to an end, the carriage returned without the coffin.
Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, died on February 19 after being shot at the Beverly Hills home of Edwin Arroyavewho is married The real housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. However, Mellencamp later stated that she and her husband were renting the house through a "third-party management and leasing company,quot; and that they had no participation.
"First of all, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life," he revealed. "We do not know any of the details beyond what we have been told or seen in the news and at this time we would like to refrain from making more comments, since we want the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently making their job ".
The coroner of the Los Angeles County Department of Medicine confirmed two days later that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest. He was 20 years old.
The investigation into his death is ongoing, but police previously told CNN that at least two or six people were involved in a house robbery. The police have not published any more updates.
Since his death, it has been revealed 50 cents You want to complete the Pop Smoke album posthumously. "I'm on the move listening to Pop smoking, I decided that I will produce and finish his executive album for him," he announced this week. He is asking stars of different genres to help him make Pop Smoke's dream come true, including Post Malone, Chris Brown and more.
