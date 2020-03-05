Pop singer Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom expect a baby

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced that Katy is pregnant, and Katy revealed the news in the music video for her new song, "Never Worn White."

This will be the first son of pop singer Perry and the second from Orlando, as he already shares an 8-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Last summer, the couple got engaged. The couple made the news of Instagram official, since each one published a photo in their accounts with a cropped image of their faces, and Perry showing a huge pink diamond.

This would be the second time for both, since both Bloom and Perry have married before. Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016 before separating only ten months later. They were back together in 2018 and have been inseparable since then.

Perry is one of Rihanna's best friends, so will she be named godmother of her best newborn baby?

Congratulations to the happy couple