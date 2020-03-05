Home Entertainment Pop singer Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom expect a baby

Pop singer Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom expect a baby

Bradley Lamb
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced that Katy is pregnant, and Katy revealed the news in the music video for her new song, "Never Worn White."

This will be the first son of pop singer Perry and the second from Orlando, as he already shares an 8-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

