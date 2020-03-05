Pleasure P states that he is & # 39; unjustly arrested & # 39; in the middle of a battery charge

Pretty Ricky member is accused of pushing a Checkers self-service worker, but says the employee's poor customer service is to blame for the entire test.

Up News Info –

Pleasure p He has spoken, hours after he was arrested on battery charges on Thursday, March 5. On his Instagram account, the R&B singer / songwriter maintained his innocence both in a video and in his legend.

"Don't believe the exaggeration. Whatever they say is not true," he said in the clip filmed after his release. "I don't feel like explaining why I don't have to. But I'm definitely going to investigate what really happened. Everyone will hear the true story of what really happened," he told his fans. , insisting that he did not put his hands on a woman.

%MINIFYHTMLbe65f1b47c895e35cf4abe006e0bf8cc11% %MINIFYHTMLbe65f1b47c895e35cf4abe006e0bf8cc12%

Pleasure P, whose real name is Marcus Ramone Cooper Sr, drew up his written statement, "moving forward we will definitely seek to reveal the truth in this situation. This is not going to be as they think it will go."

Claiming that "he was unjustly arrested," he blamed the poor customer service of Checkers workers for the incident. "Instead of the ladies having better customer service and correcting my order. They threw me food and the staff was very disrespectful," he recalled. "I asked for a refund and she refused to refund me."

He admitted that "he got upset, but not to the point where I got physical with someone." He continued: "I think I am in my position, I should have let him keep the $ 60 even if my order was not correct. But hey, you live and learn. Action will be taken on this employee, the officer who" I was unjustly arrested will be investigated and my lawyers will be in contact with @checkersrallys. "

As in the video, he did not forget to promote his group. Pretty rickynew single and "The Millennium Tour". "Get your tickets for the millennium tour and go find that new body quite ricky! Have a blessed day," finished the caption.

<br />

Pleasure P was arrested Thursday morning around 5:15 a.m. in Miami Gardens, Florida, after being involved in an altercation with the Checkers employee. The employee told police that the incident began when the 35-year-old star shouted at him through the intercom system for several minutes because there was a confusion of more than $ 60 of food he ordered.

Pleasure P allegedly continued to yell at him as he drove to his window, before getting out of his car and approaching her on foot. She said he handed her $ 60 in exchange for her meal and then pushed her into the chest with the food.

The employee called the police and when the police interrogated the singer, she admitted that there was a verbal altercation and threw food, but said she did not go to the worker. According to the police report, Pleasure P reeked of alcohol during the altercation and other employees corroborated the history of their co-workers.

Pleasure P was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 9 a.m. and his towed war car. He was released a few hours later after paying a bail of $ 1,500, but still faces a battery charge.