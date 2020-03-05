Pleasure P arrested at Checkers for battery charge and released with a $ 1,500 bonus

Roomies, according to NBC Miami, #PleasureP has been arrested. It is reported that the 35-year-old man allegedly pushed a worker into the chest while paying for his food at a Checkers restaurant in Miami Gardens.

According to reports, "the worker said that Cooper had been yelling at him through the intercom system for several minutes before he stopped at the window and,quot; continued screaming louder and became more disrespectful. "The worker said Cooper He gave her $ 60 in exchange for her meal, then pushed her into the chest with the food, according to the report. "

The group member Pretty Ricky admitted to having an altercation, but said he didn't throw any food at the cashier.

Once the police arrived, the smell of alcohol was quite evident. After an investigation was carried out, he was subsequently arrested.

According to TMZ, the singer and songwriter has been released with a $ 1,500 bonus.