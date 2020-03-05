Player Ratings for USA Women vs England Women | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLca96bf84ae258fcc105a405f0df9777911% %MINIFYHTMLca96bf84ae258fcc105a405f0df9777912%

How did USA Women and England Women rate the disappointing start of the Lionesses to defend their SheBelieves crown?





England

Carly Telford – 7

Carly Telford had a good game for England despite having conceded twice

He made a series of strong saves in any half, was always fast out of line and, no doubt, kept the respectable score for England. I could do little about any of the goals.

Leah Williamson – 6

He dealt well enough with what was often a two-on-one against Christen Press and Crystal Dunn on the US left. UU. It was not his best game, but it looked promising in the future and he did well for the exposed thing he sometimes found.

Steph Houghton – 4

The English captain sometimes seemed a meter out of the rhythm, was partly guilty of both goals and Carli Lloyd turned her as if she were not there, before fortunately the goal failed. It was not a good afternoon.

Milly Bright – 5

He fought better than his central defense teammate, but he totally ignored Lloyd for the second goal and too often he retracted from making a challenge when the United States ran to the visiting defense.

Alex Greenwood – 5

Alex Greenwood had difficulty dealing with Tobin Heath on the English left

He found the difficult life against Tobin Heath, who too often passed it abroad. With a better finish, the United States could have had at least one goal of crossings on the Greenwood side.

Keira Walsh – 6

He struggled to offer enough protection to England's bottom line, but sprinkled some pleasant passes, particularly before the break.

Nikita Parris – 5

He saw more of the ball than most of his attacking colleagues, but did very little with it. He seemed undecided and insecure when he was in decent positions, which is worrying for a player who has five out of six in the country.

Jill Scott – 5

Unusually ineffective against a US midfield. UU. That beat and beat England at night. Unfortunately, he had no more time to react from a corner of the first half when he shot.

Georgia Stanway – 6

Some decent deliveries, particularly from the corners from the left, should have offered England more than it did at night.

Lauren Hemp – 7

Probably the bright light of England in its first beginning of Lionesses. His raw pace will give nightmares to the oppositions, as he sometimes did against the US. UU., And with better service, it seems that it will really deliver.

Ellen White – 5

Ellen White had a difficult night with the ball in Orlando

Not only because of him, but largely silenced by a US defensive defense. UU., That has now passed more than 600 minutes without conceding a goal, while she also wasted a series of half chances with bad shots from a distance. With Beth England in the queue, I could have done it with a better performance.

Substitutes

Jordan Nobbs (for Scott, 65) – 6

He showed England what they had lost with an added bite, leadership and spark immediately in the center of the field.

Toni Duggan (for Stanway, 71) – 5

For an attack substitution, he saw little of the ball.

Beth England (for White, 78) – 6

He showed an effort to turn around and shoot with one of the most difficult opportunities of the night. You will surely have your chance soon given your domestic form.

US Ratings UU.

Naeher (7), O & # 39; Hara (6), Dahlkemper (7), Sauerbrunn (7), Dunn (6), Lavelle (8), Ertz (7), Horan (7), Heath (7), Lloyd (8)), Press (7).

Substitutes: Rapinoe (5), Williams (6), Mewis (6).