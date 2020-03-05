Plano woman arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to 3 teenagers who died in an accident – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A restaurant worker was arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to three teenagers who ultimately died in a car accident in Plano more than two weeks ago, police announced Thursday.

Yu Gao, 36, was charged with three counts of selling alcohol to a minor and a charge of alcoholic beverages during prohibited hours after police discovered that alcohol was a factor in the accident that killed an ex and two current students of Plano ISD.

The accident occurred on February 17 around 3:45 a.m., near Hedgcoxe Road and Union Drive. Police said a BMW was accelerating down Hedgcoxe Road when it crashed into a tree and caught fire, killing the three teenagers inside.

The victims were later identified as Yuxuan Wang, 18, Jin Chen, 18, and Yuchen Jin, 16.

Through the investigation, the police determined that a combination of speeding and alcohol led to the accident. Police discovered that teenagers allegedly received alcohol at Focus BBQ at W. Spring Creek in Plano.

Police confirmed that Gao was a waitress in the restaurant and accused her of selling alcohol to the three teenagers.

Police continue to investigate the accident, and the Texas Alcoholic Beverages Commission is also investigating the restaurant.