Phoebe Waller-Bridge and James McAvoy among the main nominees at the 2020 Olivier Awards

& # 39; And Juliet & # 39 ;, the William Shakespeare-inspired musical, leads the pack with nine nominations, while & # 39; Fleabag & # 39; Compete for the Noel Coward Award for the best entertainment or comedy award.
Phoebe Waller Bridge, James McAvoy Y Wendell Pierce They are among the stars that have obtained the best nominations for the 2020 Olivier Awards.
The Waller-Bridge program "Fleabag" is nominated for the Noel Coward Award for best entertainment or comedy award, while being nominated for Best Actress for her performance as the main character.
In the Best Actress section she faces Hayley Atwell ("Rosmersholm"), Sharon D. Clarke ("Death of a seller") and Juliet Stevenson ("The doctor").
McAvoy ("Cyrano de Bergerac") and Pierce ("Death of a Salesman") are nominated for the Best Actor Award. The other nominees are Toby jones ("Uncle Vanya") and Andrew Scott, who starred in the television version of "Flea bag", for the current laugh.
Andy Nyman ("Fiddler on the Roof"), Charlie Stemp ("Mary Poppins"), Sam Tutty ("Dear Evan Hansen") and Jac Yarrow ("Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat") are among the best actors in a musical.
Those who are for Best Actress in a Musical are Audrey Brisson ("Amelie The Musical"), Judy Kuhn ("Fiddler on the Roof"), Miriam-Teak Lee ("& Juliet") and Zizi Strallen ("Mary Poppins") .
Another notable nominee is Petula Clark, nominated for the last time to Olivier in 1981, who receives a nod to the Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her role as Bird Woman in "Mary Poppins".
The William Shakespeare-inspired musical "& Juliet" leads with the most nominations, with nine, including Best New Musical. The awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 5, with the British comedian. Jason Manford hosting
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best actor in a supporting role in a musical:
- David Bedella for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater
- Stewart Clarke for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse Theater
- Jack Loxton for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater
- Rupert Young for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater
Best actress in a supporting role in a musical:
- Lucy Anderson for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater
- Petula Clark for "Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater
- Cassidy Janson for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater
- Lauren Ward for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater
Best original score or new orchestrations:
- "& Juliet" – New orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at the Shaftesbury Theater
- "Amelie the Musical" – Barnaby Race musical supervisor and arrangements at The Other Palace
- "Dear Evan Hansen" – Music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at the Noel Coward Theater
- "Fiddler on the Roof" – New orchestrations of Jason Carr at Playhouse Theater
- "Waitress" – Music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles at the Adelphi Theater
Best new dance production:
- "La Fiesta" by Israel Galvan in Sadler & # 39; s Wells
- "Ingoma" by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at the Royal Opera House – Linbury Theater
- "MAM" by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teac Daṁsa in Sadler & # 39; s Wells
- "Vessel" by Damien Jalet and Kohei Nawa in Sadler & # 39; s Wells
Outstanding achievement in dance:
- Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler & # 39; s Wells
- Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind / Bach6Cellosuiten in Sadler & # 39; s Wells
- Gisele Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella in Sadler & # 39; s Wells
Noel Coward Award for the best work of entertainment or comedy:
- "Emilia" at the Vaudeville Theater
- "Fleabag" at the Wyndham Theater
- "Magic is going wrong" at the Vaudeville Theater
- "The Upstart" Crow at the Gielgud Theater
Best theater choreographer:
- Fabian Aloise for "Evita" at the Regent & # 39; s Park Open Air Theater
- Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for "Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater
- Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse Theater
- Jennifer Weber for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater
Magic Radio Best Musical Renaissance:
- "Evita" at the Regent & # 39; s Park Open Air Theater
- "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse theater
- "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the London Palladium
- "Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater
Best actor in a musical:
- Andy Nyman for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse theater
- Charlie Stemp for "Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater
- Sam Tutty for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater
- Jac Yarrow for "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" in The London Palladium
Best actress in a musical:
- Audrey Brisson for "Amelie the Musical" at The Other Palace
- Judy Kuhn for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse Theater
- Miriam-Teak Lee for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater
- Zizi Strallen for "Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater
Best revival of Cunard:
- "Cyrano De Bergerac" at the Playhouse theater
- "Death of a seller" at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theater
- "Laughter present" in The Old Vic
- "Rosmersholm" at the Duke of York Theater
Best family show:
- "Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear – The Musical!" at the National Theater – Dorfman
- "Oi frog and friends!" in the lyric theater
- "To the moon and back" at the Barbican theater
- "The worst witch" at the Vaudeville Theater
Outstanding achievement in an affiliated theater:
- "Reindeer Baby" at the Bush Theater
- "Blues at night" at the Kiln Theater
- "Our Lady of Kibeho" at the Royal Stratford East Theater
- "Seven methods to kill Kylie Jenner at the Jerwood Theater above" at the Royal Court Theater
- "Ojivas" in the theater of the park
White Light Award for the best lighting design:
- Neil Austin for "Rosmersholm" at the Duke of York Theater
- Paule Constable for "The ocean at the end of the road" at the National Theater – Dorfman
- Howard Hudson for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater
- Bruno Poeta for "Uncle Vanya" at the Harold Pinter Theater
Royal Albert Hall Award for best sound design:
- Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at the Duke of York Theater
- Emma Laxton for Emilia at the Vaudeville Theater
- Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at the National Theater – Dorfman
- Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theater
Best costume design:
- Hugh Durrant for "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" at the London Palladium
- Jonathan Lipman for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse Theater
- Joanna Scotcher for "Emilia" at the Vaudeville Theater
- Paloma Young for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater
Blue-I Theater Technology Award for Best Set Design:
- Bob Crowley for "Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater
- Soutra Gilmour for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater
- Rae Smith for "Rosmersholm" at the Duke of York Theater
- Rae Smith for "Uncle Vanya" at the Harold Pinter Theater
Best actor in a supporting role:
- Arinze Kene for "Death of a Salesman" in Young Vic
- Colin Morgan for "All My Children" in The Old Vic
- Adrian Scarborough for "Leopoldstadt" at the Wyndham Theater
- Reece Shearsmith for "A Very Expensive Poison" in The Old Vic
Best actress in a supporting role:
- Michele Austin for "Cyrano De Bergerac" at the Playhouse Theater
- Sophie Thompson for "Present Laughter" in The Old Vic
- Indira Varma for "Present Laughter" in The Old Vic
- Josie Walker for "The ocean at the end of the road" at the National Theater – Dorfman
Best new opera production:
- "Berenice" at the Royal Opera House – Linbury Theater
- "Billy Budd" at the Royal Opera House
- "Hansel and Gretel" at the Regent & # 39; s Park Open Air Theater
- "Noye & # 39; s Fludde" at the Royal Stratford East Theater
Outstanding achievement in the opera:
- Jette Parker Young Artists for her performances in "Berenice", "Death in Venice" and "Phaedra" at the Royal Opera House
- The Children & # 39; s Ensemble for their performance in "Noye & # 39; s Fludde" at the Theater Royal Stratford East
- Martyn Brabbins Y James Henshaw by his address of "The Mask of Orpheus" for English National Opera at the London Coliseum
Best Actor:
- Toby jones for "Uncle Vanya" at the Harold Pinter Theater
- James McAvoy for "Cyrano De Bergerac" at the Playhouse theater
- Wendell Pierce for "The Death of a Salesman" at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theater
- Andrew Scott for "Present Laughter" in The Old Vic
Best actress:
- Hayley Atwell for "Rosmersholm" at the theater of the Duke of York
- Sharon D. Clarke for "The Death of a Salesman" at the Piccadilly Theater
- Juliet Stevenson for "The Doctor" at the Almeida Theater
- Phoebe Waller Bridge for "Fleabag" at the Wyndham Theater
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director:
- Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for "Death of a Salesman" at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theater
- Jamie Lloyd for "Cyrano De Bergerac" at the Playhouse Theater
- Trevor Nunn for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse Theater
- Ian Rickson for "Uncle Vanya" at the Harold Pinter Theater
Best new American Airlines game:
- "A very expensive poison" in The Old Vic
- "The doctor" at the Almeida theater
- "Leopoldstadt" at the Wyndham Theater
- "The ocean at the end of the road" at the National Theater – Dorfman
MasterCard Best New Musical:
- "And Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater
- "Amelie" The musical in the other palace
- "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater
- "Waitress" at the Adelphi theater