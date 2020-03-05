Phoebe Waller-Bridge and James McAvoy among the main nominees at the 2020 Olivier Awards

%MINIFYHTML20066b1677fb3cc7181a40f49da4b3b611% %MINIFYHTML20066b1677fb3cc7181a40f49da4b3b612%

& # 39; And Juliet & # 39 ;, the William Shakespeare-inspired musical, leads the pack with nine nominations, while & # 39; Fleabag & # 39; Compete for the Noel Coward Award for the best entertainment or comedy award.

Phoebe Waller Bridge, James McAvoy Y Wendell Pierce They are among the stars that have obtained the best nominations for the 2020 Olivier Awards.

The Waller-Bridge program "Fleabag" is nominated for the Noel Coward Award for best entertainment or comedy award, while being nominated for Best Actress for her performance as the main character.

In the Best Actress section she faces Hayley Atwell ("Rosmersholm"), Sharon D. Clarke ("Death of a seller") and Juliet Stevenson ("The doctor").

McAvoy ("Cyrano de Bergerac") and Pierce ("Death of a Salesman") are nominated for the Best Actor Award. The other nominees are Toby jones ("Uncle Vanya") and Andrew Scott, who starred in the television version of "Flea bag", for the current laugh.

Andy Nyman ("Fiddler on the Roof"), Charlie Stemp ("Mary Poppins"), Sam Tutty ("Dear Evan Hansen") and Jac Yarrow ("Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat") are among the best actors in a musical.

Those who are for Best Actress in a Musical are Audrey Brisson ("Amelie The Musical"), Judy Kuhn ("Fiddler on the Roof"), Miriam-Teak Lee ("& Juliet") and Zizi Strallen ("Mary Poppins") .

Another notable nominee is Petula Clark, nominated for the last time to Olivier in 1981, who receives a nod to the Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her role as Bird Woman in "Mary Poppins".

The William Shakespeare-inspired musical "& Juliet" leads with the most nominations, with nine, including Best New Musical. The awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 5, with the British comedian. Jason Manford hosting

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical:

David Bedella for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater

Stewart Clarke for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse Theater

Jack Loxton for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater

Rupert Young for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical:

Lucy Anderson for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater

Petula Clark for "Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater

for "Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater Cassidy Janson for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater

Lauren Ward for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater

Best original score or new orchestrations:

"& Juliet" – New orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at the Shaftesbury Theater

"Amelie the Musical" – Barnaby Race musical supervisor and arrangements at The Other Palace

"Dear Evan Hansen" – Music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at the Noel Coward Theater

"Fiddler on the Roof" – New orchestrations of Jason Carr at Playhouse Theater

"Waitress" – Music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles at the Adelphi Theater

Best new dance production:

"La Fiesta" by Israel Galvan in Sadler & # 39; s Wells

"Ingoma" by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at the Royal Opera House – Linbury Theater

"MAM" by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teac Daṁsa in Sadler & # 39; s Wells

"Vessel" by Damien Jalet and Kohei Nawa in Sadler & # 39; s Wells

Outstanding achievement in dance:

Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler & # 39; s Wells

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind / Bach6Cellosuiten in Sadler & # 39; s Wells

Gisele Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella in Sadler & # 39; s Wells

Noel Coward Award for the best work of entertainment or comedy:

"Emilia" at the Vaudeville Theater

"Fleabag" at the Wyndham Theater

"Magic is going wrong" at the Vaudeville Theater

"The Upstart" Crow at the Gielgud Theater

Best theater choreographer:

Fabian Aloise for "Evita" at the Regent & # 39; s Park Open Air Theater

Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for "Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater

Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse Theater

Jennifer Weber for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater

Magic Radio Best Musical Renaissance:

"Evita" at the Regent & # 39; s Park Open Air Theater

"Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse theater

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the London Palladium

"Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater

Best actor in a musical:

Andy Nyman for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse theater

for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse theater Charlie Stemp for "Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater

for "Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater Sam Tutty for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater

Jac Yarrow for "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" in The London Palladium

Best actress in a musical:

Audrey Brisson for "Amelie the Musical" at The Other Palace

Judy Kuhn for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse Theater

Miriam-Teak Lee for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater

Zizi Strallen for "Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater

Best revival of Cunard:

"Cyrano De Bergerac" at the Playhouse theater

"Death of a seller" at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theater

"Laughter present" in The Old Vic

"Rosmersholm" at the Duke of York Theater

Best family show:

"Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear – The Musical!" at the National Theater – Dorfman

"Oi frog and friends!" in the lyric theater

"To the moon and back" at the Barbican theater

"The worst witch" at the Vaudeville Theater

Outstanding achievement in an affiliated theater:

"Reindeer Baby" at the Bush Theater

"Blues at night" at the Kiln Theater

"Our Lady of Kibeho" at the Royal Stratford East Theater

"Seven methods to kill Kylie Jenner at the Jerwood Theater above" at the Royal Court Theater

"Ojivas" in the theater of the park

White Light Award for the best lighting design:

Neil Austin for "Rosmersholm" at the Duke of York Theater

Paule Constable for "The ocean at the end of the road" at the National Theater – Dorfman

Howard Hudson for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater

Bruno Poeta for "Uncle Vanya" at the Harold Pinter Theater

Royal Albert Hall Award for best sound design:

Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at the Duke of York Theater

Emma Laxton for Emilia at the Vaudeville Theater

Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at the National Theater – Dorfman

Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theater

Best costume design:

Hugh Durrant for "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" at the London Palladium

Jonathan Lipman for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse Theater

Joanna Scotcher for "Emilia" at the Vaudeville Theater

Paloma Young for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater

Blue-I Theater Technology Award for Best Set Design:

Bob Crowley for "Mary Poppins" at the Prince Edward Theater

Soutra Gilmour for "& Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater

Rae Smith for "Rosmersholm" at the Duke of York Theater

Rae Smith for "Uncle Vanya" at the Harold Pinter Theater

Best actor in a supporting role:

Arinze Kene for "Death of a Salesman" in Young Vic

Colin Morgan for "All My Children" in The Old Vic

Adrian Scarborough for "Leopoldstadt" at the Wyndham Theater

Reece Shearsmith for "A Very Expensive Poison" in The Old Vic

Best actress in a supporting role:

Michele Austin for "Cyrano De Bergerac" at the Playhouse Theater

Sophie Thompson for "Present Laughter" in The Old Vic

Indira Varma for "Present Laughter" in The Old Vic

Josie Walker for "The ocean at the end of the road" at the National Theater – Dorfman

Best new opera production:

"Berenice" at the Royal Opera House – Linbury Theater

"Billy Budd" at the Royal Opera House

"Hansel and Gretel" at the Regent & # 39; s Park Open Air Theater

"Noye & # 39; s Fludde" at the Royal Stratford East Theater

Outstanding achievement in the opera:

Jette Parker Young Artists for her performances in "Berenice", "Death in Venice" and "Phaedra" at the Royal Opera House

The Children & # 39; s Ensemble for their performance in "Noye & # 39; s Fludde" at the Theater Royal Stratford East

Martyn Brabbins Y James Henshaw by his address of "The Mask of Orpheus" for English National Opera at the London Coliseum

Best Actor:

Toby jones for "Uncle Vanya" at the Harold Pinter Theater

for "Uncle Vanya" at the Harold Pinter Theater James McAvoy for "Cyrano De Bergerac" at the Playhouse theater

for "Cyrano De Bergerac" at the Playhouse theater Wendell Pierce for "The Death of a Salesman" at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theater

for "The Death of a Salesman" at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theater Andrew Scott for "Present Laughter" in The Old Vic

Best actress:

Hayley Atwell for "Rosmersholm" at the theater of the Duke of York

for "Rosmersholm" at the theater of the Duke of York Sharon D. Clarke for "The Death of a Salesman" at the Piccadilly Theater

for "The Death of a Salesman" at the Piccadilly Theater Juliet Stevenson for "The Doctor" at the Almeida Theater

for "The Doctor" at the Almeida Theater Phoebe Waller Bridge for "Fleabag" at the Wyndham Theater

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director:

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for "Death of a Salesman" at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theater

Jamie Lloyd for "Cyrano De Bergerac" at the Playhouse Theater

Trevor Nunn for "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Playhouse Theater

Ian Rickson for "Uncle Vanya" at the Harold Pinter Theater

Best new American Airlines game:

"A very expensive poison" in The Old Vic

"The doctor" at the Almeida theater

"Leopoldstadt" at the Wyndham Theater

"The ocean at the end of the road" at the National Theater – Dorfman

MasterCard Best New Musical:

"And Juliet" at the Shaftesbury Theater

"Amelie" The musical in the other palace

"Dear Evan Hansen" at the Noel Coward Theater

"Waitress" at the Adelphi theater