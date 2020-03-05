Pharrell, Sean Penn and DMX Documentaries will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival 2020

%MINIFYHTML7a6a51db832cc0dfd499e493bbf6087211% %MINIFYHTML7a6a51db832cc0dfd499e493bbf6087212%

WENN / Instagram / Adriana M. Barraza / Instar

The annual Big Apple event by Robert De Niro will also present the documentary produced by Migos & # 39; Ice Cold & # 39; and the John Legend movie about civil rights activist Tommie Smith & # 39; With Drawn Arms & # 39; among many others.

Up News Info –

Documentaries about Pharrell Williams, be PennY DMX They are ready to receive their world premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

"Hydration", a concert film directed by Mimi Valdés and narrating the inaugural festival Something in the Water of Pharrell in his native Virginia last year (19), will be screened in the Featured Documentary section of the annual Big Apple event by Robert De Niro, like"Brian Wilson: long road promised", a" non-linear kinematic memory "that follows The children of the beach Co-founder on a trip through Los Angeles with his old friend and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine.

%MINIFYHTML7a6a51db832cc0dfd499e493bbf6087213% %MINIFYHTML7a6a51db832cc0dfd499e493bbf6087214%

"Penn Citizen"focuses on"Milk"The ongoing humanitarian work of actor Sean in Haiti, and"Don't try to understand"It will take viewers a year in the life of the problematic rapper DMX.

%MINIFYHTML7a6a51db832cc0dfd499e493bbf6087215% %MINIFYHTML7a6a51db832cc0dfd499e493bbf6087216%

<br />

The Tribeca Film Festival 2020 will also present "Cold as ice", a documentary about jewelry in hip-hop culture, produced by rap trio Migos, as much as "Someone up there loves me", a project based on a series of intimate conversations with The Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood.

<br />

John legend will be released "With drawn arms", a film he produced about Olympic and civil rights activist Tommie Smith, and his model wife and television personality, Chrissy Teigen, will also be present to launch "Potato chips! The movie"- a movie about french fries – with fellow producer Malcolm Gladwell.

Other highlights of the festival include "Stardust"starring Johnny Flynn I eat late David Bowie, Hugh Jackman& # 39; s "Bad Education"Y Judd Apatow& # 39; s "The king of Staten Island"with comedian Pete Davidson.

The Tribeca 2020 Film Festival will take place from April 15 to 26.