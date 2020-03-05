Pete Davidson says that Ex Ariana Grande made him famous

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock
Pete DavidsonI just turned up the heat.
Thursday Saturday night live star tested its spice threshold Hot ones, where he ate 10 hot wings and answered some equally spicy questions.
"I have never eaten anything spicy," he told the host Sean Evans before diving into the first wing. "I am horrified."
Kick things with a little SNL anecdotes, Pete admitted that DuckThe gift to the cast when he presented the program in 2016 was not his favorite moment. To show his appreciation, rapper "One Dance,quot; arranged for Bobby flay Cook a meal for the cast.
"That was a bit annoying, because it was during the night of writing," he joked. "Yes, it was as if we were working on his program and he said," Me, Bobby Flay is here. "And we are like, 'Great friend, we have, like, f – king 20 hours to put together all this shit & # 39; & # 39; It's very sweet. It's very sweet. It was very nice. But it was the wrong time. "
As the duo advanced to the next wing, Pete joked: "My heart is doing something strange, but that could be due to the things I do at home … This is really intense."
Moving on to the "Explain That‘ Gram "segment of the show, the funny man talked about his surprise appearance on the track during Alexander WangSpring 2020 show. "Alexander Wang is a very nice gentleman," he said after Sean showed a snapshot of him on the track. "I think his clothes are sick and he said: & # 39; Would you like to do this? It would be an honor … & # 39; And I said: & # 39; F – k yes, I will. & # 39;".
Finishing a super spicy wing and doing everything possible to keep calm, Pete gave his ex Ariana Grande an unexpected shout as he discussed his feelings towards the paparazzi. "It's really annoying because, like, I live in Staten Island and they come there now,quot; because, Ariana Grande made me famous and all that. Then, she, as if it was her fault. It is. She sent the wolves. Now … She made me, created me, whatever they say. "
After his dizzying relationship and his recent break in social networks, Pete shared that he doesn't care about the media these days.
"No, I stopped, I really don't try to get dressed. I used to do it when I had the & # 39; gram & # 39; because you just move … and you say, & # 39; Oh, white shoes. I think that It's what great kids are using & # 39; and then you realize, when you're not online, that's what ruined kids, that's what rich people should use and it's unfortunate.
He added: "It's a really great feeling once you finally give up."
While fighting the heat of Da Bomb Beyond Insanity, which is one of the hottest sauces used in the program, Pete did his best to evaluate EminemRecent beef with your friend Kelly machine gunwhose real name is Colson Baker.
"He is the greatest of all time," Pete said of the rapper "Getting lost,quot; while suffocating the heat. "But he's bothering my friend. He's not doing a good job on that. He won't leave any of my friends alone … But Colson won."
See if Pete could beat the heat in the hot video above!
