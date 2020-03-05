Pete Davidson says that Ex Ariana Grande made him famous

Pete DavidsonI just turned up the heat.

%MINIFYHTML8294760ceee97f1afaf36c540f9759f813% %MINIFYHTML8294760ceee97f1afaf36c540f9759f814%

Thursday Saturday night live star tested its spice threshold Hot ones, where he ate 10 hot wings and answered some equally spicy questions.

%MINIFYHTML8294760ceee97f1afaf36c540f9759f815% %MINIFYHTML8294760ceee97f1afaf36c540f9759f816%

"I have never eaten anything spicy," he told the host Sean Evans before diving into the first wing. "I am horrified."

Kick things with a little SNL anecdotes, Pete admitted that DuckThe gift to the cast when he presented the program in 2016 was not his favorite moment. To show his appreciation, rapper "One Dance,quot; arranged for Bobby flay Cook a meal for the cast.

"That was a bit annoying, because it was during the night of writing," he joked. "Yes, it was as if we were working on his program and he said," Me, Bobby Flay is here. "And we are like, 'Great friend, we have, like, f – king 20 hours to put together all this shit & # 39; & # 39; It's very sweet. It's very sweet. It was very nice. But it was the wrong time. "