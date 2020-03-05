Pete Davidson says that Ariana Grande has made him more famous in Hollywood!

Pete Davidson already had a quite successful career on Saturday Night Live before he romantically linked up with Ariana Grande, but he still insists that dating her has taken his fame to a whole new level! So is! The young comedian was willing to admit that the superstar singer has boosted his status in the entertainment industry.

As you know, the two had a dizzying relationship that ended as quickly as it started, but it sure attracted everyone's attention during that short period of time!

During a meeting with Sean Evans in the First O Feast Hot Ones series, the SNL star ate extremely spicy wings while answering equally spicy questions.

First, I just had to tell the host that ‘I've never eaten anything spicy. I'm horrified. "

One of the things he confessed while sweating profusely due to spicy torture, was that his former commitment to Ariana Grande affected his relationship with the paparazzi!

‘It's really annoying‘ because, like, I live on Staten Island and (people) come there now because, like, Ariana Grande made me famous and stuff. It's all your fault. It is! She sent the wolves over me. She made me, created me, whatever they say, "he joked.

Pete also said that he never dresses to impress on social networks, especially now that he is on a break from Instagram.

‘No, I stopped, I really don't try to get dressed. I used to when I had the gram. Because you just scroll and say, ‘Ooh, white shoes. I guess that's what great kids are wearing. "But then you realize, when you're not online, that's what the broken kids think is what rich people should use and it's unfortunate. It's a great feeling a Once you finally give up, "Pete explained.



