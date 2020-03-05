People laughing at Amanda Seales' expression when Loni Love is crying

FOX

In the episode, the TV host cannot help crying while talking about the fact that many African Americans suffer from obesity-related diseases due to lack of proper nutrition.

Up News Info –

Loni love was excited in the episode on Thursday March 5 of "The real"The TV host could not help crying while talking about the fact that many African Americans suffer from obesity-related diseases due to lack of proper nutrition.

"Let me tell you. I didn't know how to eat. Growing up in the projects, we just had to eat what we could," Loni explained tearfully to the other hosts and the public. "I know it sounds funny, but many women in African-American communities don't know how to eat."

%MINIFYHTML6ea5c0ef496060c944a3749c2ca4c9da11% %MINIFYHTML6ea5c0ef496060c944a3749c2ca4c9da12%

"Because we grew that way. So I'm trying to say thanks to WW because we want to do this to help our brothers and sisters," he continued. "But I see you all. I see you in my comedy shows and you say, & # 39; We need to be healthier & # 39 ;, and that is why we are doing this. It's just so that you are aware of what that is happening in the community. You can eat and not starve and you can still lose weight. That’s why we’re doing this. "

During the emotional moment, co-host Amanda Seales He was surprised wearing a rather hilarious facial expression. The actress / activist could look awkward and fans were investigating her.

<br />

"I'm sorry, but Amanda's reaction / facial expression when Loni started crying … No shadow … I'm happy for Loni. She looks good and her makeup / hair is about!" A fan commented on the particular moment. "Amanda's face when Loni started crying. Amanda was confused as hell," added another. Meanwhile, someone suggested that it wouldn't be long before Loni got mad at Amanda.

However, some others did not think that Amanda made such a facial expression in response to Loni remembering her fight. "I don't think Amanda made a face because Loni was crying. I think it was the fact that she said they didn't know how to eat, it's hard for me to relieve him, because since I was thirteen I remember a teacher telling us at the school about carbohydrates and eating to a large extent, he said that it was for people who were doing a lot of physical and fat activity, if he could not afford it it is something different, "one person tried to share his opinion.

"But the lack of knowledge I do not believe. And I am from a third world country, so I think they would mention it in American schools at some point. That is, after leaving my parents' house, I stop eating rice and yam every day. Somebody tell me if I'm wrong, "the person concluded.