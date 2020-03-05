Pentagon makes plans to fight the coronavirus – Defense Blog

The U.S. Department of Defense UU. He is making plans to fight the coronavirus, Department of Defense leaders said yesterday during a press conference.

Over the past six weeks, defense leaders have gathered to plan any possible scenario with the virus that first appeared in China. "We have issued a variety of (memoranda) and directives that advise the force on how to deal with the coronavirus," said Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper.

The civil and military leadership of the Department of Defense, including all service secretaries and commanding commanders, have worked together to ensure that the department is ready for short and long-term scenarios, as well as national and international situations. Esper emphasized that commanders at all levels have the authority and guidance they need to operate.

"(The US Northern Command) remains the global integrator of all DOD efforts and entities," said Esper. “My number one priority remains to protect our forces and their families; the second is to safeguard our mission capabilities and the third (is) to support the inter-agency approach of the entire government. We will continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure that our people are safe and can continue with their important mission. ”

Army General Mark A. Milley, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the army has existing plans to combat an outbreak of infectious diseases. The army is executing those plans.

The DOD is communicating regularly with operational commanders to assess how the virus could affect our ongoing exercises and operations worldwide, the general said. A command exercise has been postponed in South Korea, but the Cobra Gold Exercise in Thailand continues.

Milley also said military research laboratories are working "feverishly,quot; to try to invent a vaccine.

Commanders are taking all necessary precautions because the virus is unique to each situation and each place, Esper said. "We trust them to make good judgments," he said. As new problems arise, the Department of Defense planners will work with everyone to combat the spread of the virus.