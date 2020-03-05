Patriots 2020 low season guide: key free agents, team needs, goals, salary limit and draft selections

%MINIFYHTMLc2daf6e9ac2f74336baaad9f5727674411% %MINIFYHTMLc2daf6e9ac2f74336baaad9f5727674412%

The Patriots' offseason in 2020 might look like nothing we've seen in New England in almost two decades. Since the Pats won their first Super Bowl with Bill Belichick after the 2001 season, they have not had to consider a change as a quarterback.

Now, just two years after the sixth ring of the dynasty and another AFC East title, they face the reality that Tom Brady could join a new team in his pending free agency.

Although Brady's departure would be a monumental change, New England has other personnel obstacles that it must overcome to remain a playoff team. Below is a deep dive into the Patriots' task list through the free NFL agency and the NFL 2020 Draft.

The Patriots' top priority: find out QB, Tom Brady or not

The latest news about the Patriots and Brady are not news. Although Brady's agent, Don Yee, was in the NFL Combine, there have been no serious contract talks with New England.

Brady wants to explore his options, and the Patriots have options between the veteran QB market and the draft if they refuse to overpay for a 42-year-old pin that comes from a difficult season. The focus has been on whether Brady will return, but the most important question that arises is who could the Patriots have in mind as a replacement.

Experienced options include Philip Rivers, 38, but a younger veteran like Jameis Winston, 26, makes more sense because it could be a long-term solution. That also means the Patriots should ask about Cam Newton, who is entering his 31-year season, if the Panthers make it available through the exchange.

To that end, Derek Carr of the Raiders, entering his 29-year season, also makes sense if Las Vegas chooses to replace him with Brady.

If they go the draft route, the Patriots could make an aggressive exchange in an effort to land Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and obtain contingency and / or competition from a cheaper free agent like Marcus Mariota. They could also wait for their rookie and go after Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma, Jake Fromm of Georgia or Jacob Eason of Washington on Day 2.

The least likely option is that the Patriots simply roll with Jarrett Stidham as Brady's successor. Belichick wants to keep the team in position to continue winning, so some experience or boost is appreciated, ideally the right combination of both.

Patriots free agents 2020

Here is a look at the unrestricted and unregistered Patriots players for next season:

QB Tom Brady

WR Phillip Dorsett

WR Matthew Slater

G Joe Thuney

C Ted Karras

OT Marshall Newhouse

DT Danny Shelton

ILB Kyle Van Noy

OLB Jamie Collins

OLB Elandon Roberts

S Devin McCourty

S Nate Ebner

K Nick Folk

With Brady potentially on the way out, the Patriots are thinking more about re-signing Slater, their venerable special equipment leader, and McCourty, his versatile and intelligent defense. Slater is entering his 35-year season; McCourty will be 33 years old. If they go to other teams, it would be in cheaper deals in the short term; contracts that the Patriots can also afford to deliver.

From their offensive line, it will be difficult to keep Thuney, an All-Pro of the second team, and Karras, since they can break the bank as headlines inside elsewhere. Van Noy and Collins fit perfectly for Belichick's defense, but the Patriots are likely to retain only one (probably 30-year-old Collins).

Folk is a notable list because the Patriots are probably moving from Stephen Gostowski, who comes from a hip surgery that ends the season at 38. There is a good chance that they will recruit a new field goal kicker.

New England Patriots salary cap

The Patriots are in the middle of the group in the NFL with around $ 42 million available.

They don't need to force any cuts, but the most logical one based on moderate and surplus savings would be the Rex Burkhead broker and the other McCourty twin, Jason. That is why they must be judicious about how much they invest in quarterback to give them some flexibility with the new signings.

The biggest team needs

Attack Player: This need continues to rise in the charts with the possible departure of Brady.

This need continues to rise in the charts with the possible departure of Brady. Edge Fuser: The Patriots reached the quarterback in the form of a strong committee last season, but could use an individual boost given the states of Van Noy and Collins.

The Patriots reached the quarterback in the form of a strong committee last season, but could use an individual boost given the states of Van Noy and Collins. The open receiver: The unit that includes N & # 39; Keal Harry, Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu needs an extra hit, especially since Dorsett is unlikely to re-sign.

The unit that includes N & # 39; Keal Harry, Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu needs an extra hit, especially since Dorsett is unlikely to re-sign. Difficult end: Matt LaCosse could still do more to help replace Rob Gronkowski, but they should look for a possible initial caliber reception option in the draft.

Matt LaCosse could still do more to help replace Rob Gronkowski, but they should look for a possible initial caliber reception option in the draft. Offensive line: In addition to having to worry about the interior without Thuney, the tackle needs some consideration beyond Isaiah Wynn.

In addition to having to worry about the interior without Thuney, the tackle needs some consideration beyond Isaiah Wynn. Linebacker: The Patriots will need to rediscover the versatility in the second level if they are gutted.

The Patriots will need to rediscover the versatility in the second level if they are gutted. Safety: They seem to be always looking for help in middle of high school. They have a lot of work with Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung.

They seem to be always looking for help in middle of high school. They have a lot of work with Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung. Defensive Tackle: The Patriots will seek help for the nose with Shelton in free agency.

Main objectives of free agent

The Patriots will have a good eye on the quarterback carousel because of Brady, but the open receiver and the closed wing will also be considerations. Breshad Perriman and the Robby anderson I could help them stretch the field in the previous position. In this last, Austin Hooper it is the first prize with Hunter henry I expected to return to the Chargers.

For the offensive line, look for Andrus Peat be an option to replace Thuney in the left guard. Defensively Michael Brockers In the tackle would be ideal. In linebacker, Nick Kwiatkoski He is the type of Belichick player. Safe, the Anthony Harris (high end) and the Jimmie Ward (medium) have appeal due to their versatility.

Players in the 2020 Patriots draft

Round 1, Pick No. 23

Round 3, Pick No. 87

Round 4, Pick No. 115 (of bears)

Round 6, Pick No. 176 (of the Broncos)

Round 6, Pick No. 185 (of Texans)

Round 7, Pick No. 208 (of Falcons)

Round 7, Pick No. 213 (of Eagles)

Patriots improve secondary and defensive speed

The Patriots are also looking to get four of the 32 NFL compensatory draft picks after losing Trey Flowers (third round), Trent Brown (third round), Cordarrelle Patterson (sixth round) and Malcom Brown (sixth round) last year . That would push his total of 7 average elections to 11 strong.

In the draft, they will continue to be associated with the quarterbacks that will be selected behind Joe Burrow of LSU. Wide receivers like the one in Colorado Laviska Shenault Jr. and TCU & # 39; s Jalen Reagor Having some first-round attraction after the team took Harry there last year. The closed class is strong, and that of Notre Dame Cole Kmet and from Missouri Albert Okwuegbunam They are good impact objectives on day 2.

If the Patriots go on the defensive, an active linebacker (LSU & # 39; s K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson Y Patrick Queen and from Oklahoma Kenneth Murray) comes into play, as do rush runners like Penn State Yetur Gross-Matos and the state of Boise Curtis Weaver.

The Patriots will be at an optimal point for Day 2 even though there is no selection from Round 2 because they have two more for Round 3. Belichick has had some mixed results in recent drafts, and this is vital for New England extend its containment window, especially if Brady leaves.