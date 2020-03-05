Paralympic gold medalist by chance, the story of Ammar Ali | Sport

Baghdad, Iraq – Ammar Ali never dreamed of becoming a professional athlete, much less the first Paralympic wheelchair fencing medalist in Iraq. Like most of his countrymen, watching football matches with friends was the scope of the sports aspirations of the 35-year-old, until an attack ended his life.

Thirteen years ago this month, Ali became one of the hundreds of thousands of victims of the Iraqi civil war when a bomb exploded in her neighborhood of Baghdad while she was on her way to work.

Four years earlier, the overthrow of US dictator Saddam Hussein plunged the country into chaos, turning residential areas like Ali into battlefields while factions at war fought each other with little respect for civilian life.

The lives of countless Iraqis were cut short in the fraction of a second it took for a bomb blast to tear apart human flesh.

Ali, who was only 23 at the time, suffered a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the waist down and changed his life forever.

"I went to surgery, then (they told me) that I was paralyzed on both legs," Ali said in the context of a multi-purpose sports facility within the Baghdad youth and sports ministry.

New phase in life

Today, Ali is one of approximately 400 disabled athletes who perform at a competitive level. According to the Iraq Paralympic Committee, most were injured in the violence that followed the invasion of the country led by the United States in 2003.

Since its debut in 1992 at the Paralympic Games, the Iraqi team has won 13 medals, including athletics and weightlifting. But it wasn't until the Rio de Janeiro 2016 summer games that Ali won the silver, giving the country his first fencing medal.

Ammar Ali was injured in 2007 when a bomb exploded in his neighborhood in Baghdad. In 2016 he won the first wheelchair fencing medal from Iraq at the Rio Paralympic Games (Sofia Barbarani / Al Jazeera)

With a green and red sweater with zipper embroidered with the Iraqi flag, Ali spoke in the context of a wheelchair basketball session and bocce training sessions. Beside him, four fencing teammates dressed in white filled the air with the loud noise of the blades.

"When I started training, I forgot about physical therapy because training was better than therapy," Ali said, his soft voice choking on the cheers of the athletes.

During his two years in physiotherapy, members of the Iraq Paralympic Committee approached Ali and introduced him to the world of competitive sports. It started with table tennis, but quickly changed to fencing, where a name would soon be made.

"I didn't expect there to be this kind of sport … This opened a new phase of my life," Ali said, using his hands to adjust his thin legs. "But I still remember what it was like when I could walk."

Electric shock

The vice president of the National Paralympic Committee of Iraq, Khalid al-Kaebi, said Ali is one of the five most important para-athletes in Iraq. Like the young fencer, al-Kaebi, 62, became involved in the world of professional sports after losing motor function in both legs.

"It was terrible, it was an electric shock that changed my life," al-Kaebi said about the tragic accident that left him paraplegic.

At just 21 years old and recently enrolled in the Iraqi air force, al-Kaebi was resting on the ground when a fellow soldier inadvertently crushed him with an all-terrain vehicle. "The injury happened at 4 p.m., I could never forget it," he said.

"I suffered a lot in my social life, I felt I was a stranger among the people," said al-Kaebi, sitting at his desk in one of the few buildings in Iraq dedicated to the sport for the disabled.

After months of physiotherapy in London, al-Kaebi was introduced to swimming, table tennis and darts. But it was basketball that stole his heart, and to which he would devote his entire life, becoming the president of the Arab Federation of Basketball in wheelchairs.

Vice-president of the National Paralympic Committee of Iraq, Khalid al-Kaebi, inside a new center for para-athletes in Baghdad (Sofia Barbarani / Al Jazeera)

"I love basketball because it is a game that requires teammates," he explained. Behind him, newspaper clippings of his past victories hang proudly on the wall.

On the ground floor of the building, al-Kaebi leads the way to a new training center for Paralympic sports. Equipped with a cooling and heating system, a review studio and gym facilities, the center opened in January in an attempt to prevent athletes from having to travel abroad to train.

The Iraqi authorities say the new training camps are a reflection of the government's commitment to support sports and athletes at all levels, but not everyone agrees.

Second class citizens

The government gives priority to football, said Ammar Ali. "Although we can bring first prizes in other sports."

In September of last year, the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Iraq concluded that the government had taken real steps towards the integration of persons with disabilities into society.

"The social integration of people with disabilities and their access to basic services was a priority for the Iraqi government," an Iraqi official said in a statement.

But in a country with one of the largest populations of people with disabilities in the world, disabled citizens continue to be marginalized and treated as second-class citizens, Al Jazeera Muwafaq al-Khafaji of the non-governmental organization of the Iraqi Alliance told Disabilities (IADO).

Government statistics suggest that in a country of almost 40 million, more than 1.3 million are disabled, including 35,000 soldiers who suffered life-altering injuries between 2003 and 2016. IADO estimates that the total number of disabled Iraqis is approximately four million.

More than 3,000 have suffered life-altering injuries in the past five months, according to the Iraqi high human rights commission, as anti-government protesters demanding the end of corruption, foreign interference and the lack of basic facilities have been subjected of violent attacks. security forces.

According to local media in December, Parliament's Human Rights Committee said that excessive use of force by security forces has caused unilateral or total paralysis in a large number of protesters. But this has not deterred thousands of Iraqis, as they continue to take the streets.

While protesters fight for the end of the country's political stalemate, Ammar Ali and his colleagues engage in a fight of their own as the countdown to the Tokyo summer games begins.

After his gold medal at the Wheelchair Fencing World Cup in Georgia, Ali once again qualified for the Paralympic Games, where he hopes to bring home the first gold medal from Iraq in wheelchair fencing.