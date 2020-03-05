Parafencing becomes the first OU accessible club sport – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLd3f0a83a9a9ca7a255bccef87d15682a11% %MINIFYHTMLd3f0a83a9a9ca7a255bccef87d15682a12%

University of Oakland (Up News Info Detroit) – Fencing is an art that offers physical fitness, skills development and coordination, and lots of fun. It is a sport that exerts strength and endurance. Originally, fencing developed as a way of practicing for duels and fighting, but as time went by, it became more recreational, especially after the introduction of gunpowder that made working with blades obsolete in the field of battle.

Parafencing, or fencing while using a wheelchair, is the first club sport accessible at the University of Oakland. The Wheelchair Fencing team is new within the Fencing Society of the University of Oalkand (FSOU).

"I think parafencing and sports with reduced mobility in general are a great opportunity for any club," says Oakland University head coach Patrick Webster. "There are many, many athletes deprived of their rights, because they are after an accident or any other diagnosis, in a wheelchair."



During a parafencing fight, opponents have their wheelchairs locked in place at a fixed angle at a distance from one another's arms. Instead of moving forward or backward, shooters will lean from side to side to attack or defend.

"The three blades that are used in modern fences are aluminum foil, sword and saber, "Webster explains." The weapon has a switch, so the box and the scoring device really know if you've hit someone inside or outside the target. "

Alissa Bandalene, a biology student at the University of Oakland, has been living with autoimmune genetic neurological disorders of connective tissue throughout her life. "I used to be a capable fencer," says Bandalene, "and when I lost the ability to walk, I never thought I could fence again."

"Then I learned that there was actually another world of fencing, which was wheelchair fencing," Bandalene continues. "And now, I have been given this incredible opportunity to train with the Paralympic parafencing team at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center."

