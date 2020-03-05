Oprah's fall is a metaphor

%MINIFYHTMLcd0bc6d4e5f1f0648a04535c1ee5bfb311% %MINIFYHTMLcd0bc6d4e5f1f0648a04535c1ee5bfb312%

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

From left: Oprah Winfrey with author Jeanine Cummins, Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil in CBS this morning.

I do not know If there is a meme that has merged the personality, personal history and current turmoil of a celebrity as well as this 24-second viral video of Oprah falling on stage last Saturday in Los Angeles. During a stop on her Vision 2020 tour, she is halfway The secret mode, saying "you have to name it to claim it," and articulating your personal definition of well-being ("all in balance,") while stalking the stage with a cream-colored trouser suit, playing New Age ambient music while the abstract shapes of the lamps of lava change a screen behind it. At the exact moment, she says "balance does not mean that all things are equal or at peace at all times," she staggers on her heels, trips and then falls, as if pushed. "Court!" he exclaims as he falls, and then sits down for a final phrase, "Wrong shoes!" Immediately after the images circulated, the jokes began: the fall has been seen millions of times, it has been remixed in a hip-hop song and thousands of people have commented on Shade Room and TMZ. "Michael and Kobe blew a gust of wind. Balance, "said Snoop Dogg. 50 Cent, who has a history of disputes and criticism of the tycoon, made a video mocking the fall and posted on Instagram that," Michael Jackson's ghost tricked her. "

screenshot

Oprah falling in Los Angeles.



On the surface, the moment of the keyword "balance,quot; with a slide makes the clip a generically fun meme. But given the recent controversies, the footage synchronizes the scandal with the coincidence. The symbolism is quite stratified: Oprah has been in the news so some people claim that they are efforts to tarnish the legacies of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jackson; she fell in Los Angeles, where the icon of the city Bryant died recently and where Jackson died more than a decade ago. There is also the duration of the video in seconds, a number that is everywhere in American culture at this time because it was in Bryant's shirt: 24. Then there is the fall itself, easily synonymous with diminishing or diminishing arrogance. How did we get here? On February 7, Oprah appeared in Hoda and Jenna To promote your tour. Within a few minutes, Oprah went from comforting a sobbing Hoda Kotb, who lauded praise to the media mogul, barely holding back tears for treating her best friend, CBS this morning The host Gayle King, after videos of the journalist's interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie were shared online, which included questions about the Kobe Bryant rape case in 2003. In a clip from a larger interview which went viral on social media, King asked Leslie if allegations of sexual assault against Bryant complicated his legacy in the context of his personal friendship. When Leslie explained that they did not, King continued with a similar question in a way that some considered insensitive given the time of the interview, a few days after Bryant's death, and also because Bryant's alleged victim had dropped the charges ( after what some have considered blaming the victims for Bryant's legal team). After the clip circulated online, King was completely excited. "She's not well," Oprah told Kotb, drowning. "It's not right because (now) he has death threats and now he has to travel safely … and he feels very attacked." Attacked He is putting it gently. King had also received public eviscerations from black celebrities like Snoop Dogg, who questioned King and Oprah's motives for questioning the legacy of prominent black men like Bryant and Michael Jackson (more on that later), asking "Why are they attacking? we? We, your people. He also threatened King: "Respect the family and step back, bitch, before we come to look for you." – and called her a "dog-headed dog." (Later apologized). Snoop also directed his anger at Oprah for his 2019 interview with the alleged victims of Michael Jackson, posting a photo of her with Harvey Weinstein in part titled "Fuck u and Gayle." Bill Cosby for free. Bill Cosby, or someone who has his official Twitter account, grateful Snoop for his defense, and nodded to the injustice he claims to have suffered at the hands of women like King and Oprah. "It's so sad and disappointing that successful black women are used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful black men, even in death," Cosby's Instagram account added. Boosie and Mo’Nique were among the other black celebrities who called King a traitor of race. Oprah's appearance on the talk show was far from the triumphant show she made at the Golden Globes 2018 when she received an award for her career. In the tone and timbre of an experienced speaker, he thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association because "it is the insatiable dedication to discover the absolute truth that prevents us from turning a blind eye to corruption and injustice, to tyrants and the victims, and the secrets and lies. " The HFPA is a famous and opaque group of journalists; nobody knows exactly who understands the group and their choices are generally considered strange, but, nevertheless, their point was well taken: we need the press now more than ever. "What I know for sure is that telling your truth is the most powerful tool we all have. And I am especially proud and inspired by all the women who felt strong enough and empowered Enough to talk and share your personal stories. Each of us in this room is celebrated by the stories we tell. And this year we it became the story. "The,quot; we "belonged to the computation of the sexual assault in the entertainment industry. Almost instantly, after his speech went viral, there were calls for Oprah to run for president in 2020, which she rejected gently.

NBC Universal / Getty Images

Oprah at the Golden Globes 2018.

The threads of that speech are incredibly resonant and ironic today. Because in an unexpected echo of her comments of the Golden Globes, Oprah is now the story herself. Since the beginning of the year, she has been at the center of several controversies, and everything has to do with her handling of the scandals associated with her and her brand. In early January, on the eve of its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, he retired from executive production. In the registryAmy Ziering and Kirby Dick's documentary about the alleged sexual harassment and misconduct of his only time Super Soul Sunday Russell Simmons guest. In an Instagram post of December 2019, Simmons wrote that Oprah's participation in the documentary was "worrisome,quot; and that he felt "single." (In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Oprah said she believes "there is more work to be done in the film to illuminate the full extent of what the victims endured,quot; and that she and the filmmakers "are not aligned with that creative vision." ) Later that month, the controversy surrounding the last selection of the Oprah reading club, American dirt, hit the publishing world. Written by Jeanine Cummins, the novel has been the subject of American publications because of what many have called the stereotypical portrait of the Mexican immigrant book, the change of the author of her ethnicity and an unpleasant display that included barbed wire centerpieces at a party for the book. The publisher of the novel, Flatiron Books, canceled the American dirt book tour, amid accusations that Cummins and booksellers had received threats. On Instagram, Oprah said that although she had loved the book and initially misunderstood the uproar that surrounded it, she had spent days "listening to members of the Latino community, to better understand their concerns,quot; and mentioned a televised forum in which she was organizing about the controversy, which he intends to broadcast on Apple TV + on Friday. The reaction was quick: Cassie da Costa in the Daily Beast asked if Oprah's empire was in trouble. In the Hall, Mary Elizabeth Williams wondered if Oprah had lost her touch. #Literary Dignity, a social movement composed of Latinx writers who vocally criticized the Cummins and Flatiron books, wrote an open letter to Oprah and ridiculed the planned televised conversation as a "everywhere,quot; discussion.

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King in 2009.

And now, Gayle King's controversy with Kobe, although not directly related to anything Oprah did, highlighted some of those buzzwords that Oprah had triumphantly emphasized in the Golden Globes: the empowerment of women (and the disempowerment) and the effect of using the platform to interrogate power. To be clear, King would have faced criticism for that interview independently, especially given the sensitivity and timing of the issue, the inflammatory nature of social networks and the dedication of some people to defend famous men at all costs. But it was his association with Oprah that drew Leslie's interview from what, at its worst, could have been perceived as a single mistake or a powerful conversation marred by social media bait, as King claimed it was the case, for "Proof,quot; of a continuous conspiracy to disrespect and contaminate the legacies of black men. For once, King's relationship with Oprah was not perceived as an asset. Suddenly, Oprah's top-level status, her powerful influence on the American publishing industry and her former associations with tycoons like Simmons and Harvey Weinstein joined together to make it a topic of frustration, or at least confusion, for some. What is really exposed in all these misperceived steps are the ruined practices of the American publishing industry, the incestuous American celebrity and the internal conflicts of the black community. But even so, now, the retroactive videos of her questioning Toni Braxton to tears live on Instagram Explore the pages along with images of her smiling with Harvey Weinstein. How is it that, two years after the zeitgeist basically begged him to run for president, Oprah's reputation has received a seemingly significant blow? Oprah has always existed in the interstitium of the dirty clothes of the United States, or rather, as a symbol of how well the country was counting and eliminating it, so it is not surprising that one day it eventually stops facilitating discussions about the national luggage in it. Famous talk show to be at their center.

King World Productions / Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Oprah Winfrey in The Oprah Winfrey show in 1986

The early iteration of The Oprah Winfrey show, which premiered in 1986, had to do with dirty clothes, both personal and national. It had to be. At the beginning of his career, in Baltimore, Oprah co-hosted with the healthy. People talk, a diurnal program of human interest, which presented beautiful and beautiful stories about quintuplets and the power of brotherly love. He finally realized that he would have to leave to have the kind of career he wanted. Your transition to Chicago, first as a hostess of AM Chicago In 1984 and later in his incumbent talk show, he marked a wider audience, a more ambitious role and, subsequently, a change in the type of material he would be involved with. In the tradition of daytime talk shows of the time (Donahue, Exit, Geraldo), The Oprah Winfrey show He was nervous and often showed important social problems. The first episode was about how to find and / or maintain a spouse, in the context of the "have it all,quot; speech in the 1980s. Future programs explored a variety of controversial issues in the same way as the first, although more polished and reach. One of the most famous episodes of that early era presented Oprah taking her program to Forsyth County, Georgia, in 1987, a place where, until that time, no black person had lived for 75 years. Another, from 1992, was an anti-racism experiment designed by activist and educator Jane Elliott amid a widespread dialogue about Rodney King and the Los Angeles riots. In her program, Oprah also confessed her own experience of surviving sexual abuse as a child, an admission that promoted the 80's dialogues on child sexual abuse and culminated in the National Child Protection Act of 1993, also known as " Oprah Bill. " The program and, to a greater extent, Oprah became conduits for a kind of untapped energy: the chaos and the moralizing soap box of the US television pre-Internet identification and pre-reality, where to let everything go, by So to speak, made for exciting television. At that time, the daytime talk shows were from protorealist television, and rude speech and confrontation provided dramatic tension (it is no coincidence that the VH1 reality show Surreal life presented an end-of-season talk show called Dirty clothes, presented by Sally Jessy Raphael, contemporary of the 80s of Oprah). More refined than Jerry Springer, Jenny Jones and Ricki Lake's tabloid talk shows, which arrived later, The Oprah Winfrey show However, it was a sophisticated space to speak freely, within certain limitations, summed up by Oprah's comments to a complaining audience when a Forsyth County resident shouted his racism: "Please speak. You have the right to speak."

The program and, to a greater extent, Oprah became conduits for a kind of untapped energy: the chaos and the moralizing soap box of the US television pre-Internet identification and pre-reality, where to let everything go, by So to speak, made for exciting television.

As Horace Newcomb writes in his introduction to TV talk: a story of the television showIt was a time when talk shows were seen as "democratic,quot; and "a welcome change from the fantasies of perfection and happy endings in primetime,quot; that "brought to light what those in the,quot; background "or in the "margins,quot; of & # 39; civil society & # 39; they have known all along. ”Every dark, shocking secret, every racist and sexist expression, was like a collective purge, helping to free the masses (in mostly white) of their dysfunction, anxieties and subconscious desires, through the thin layer of entertainment. Besides being a place to be seen and heard, The Oprah Winfrey show, like other daytime talk shows, it was a place for Americans to see the defective population of the country at stake and prove their perceptions of social ideas: white nationalism, multiculturalism, feminism, "alternative lifestyles," to use jargon of the day. As established in TV talk Oprah and her contemporaries served as "catalyst, mediator, teacher, preacher, counselor, confessor or defender of the people in the midst of questioning views and personalities in their programs." In fact, some of the best rated episodes in the history of the program present exposure of all kinds, from sociological to historical. Take, for example, Oprah confronting a sensationalist writer who shared her phone number, her forum on Rodney King and an episode in which members of a black family discussed her decision to go blank. These shows were where the country's dirty clothes were broadcast, and Oprah became synonymous with the process. While building her fame as a talk show host, Oprah was also making a name for herself as an actress. Despite requiring separate skills, both the acting and presentation of her talk show were connected by the act of downloading: two of Oprah's first acting roles were controversial because of her proximity to the same type of exposure she provided in her Program. The color Purple (1985) and The women of Brewster Place (1989) were adapted from novels, both published in 1982, by Alice Walker and Gloria Naylor, respectively. With plots about black women who persevere despite abusive men in their lives, both books had been criticized by prominent black men like Ishmael Reed for what they perceived as bias against black men.

Courtesy of the Everett Collection.

Oprah Winfrey in The color Purple (1985)

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Walker and Naylor, along with Michele Wallace, and a number of other black writers identified as feminists or feminists, were accused of venting the dirty clothes of blacks in their books . (Reed, who called The color Purple "A Nazi conspiracy,quot; would publish a book of essays, 1993 Aerating dirty clothes, who presented his controversies on the subject.) The adaptations – The color Purple in theaters and The women of Brewster Place on the small screen – it revived the controversies that prompted its source material. Oprah was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1986 for her role as Sophia in The color Purple and she was forced to defend the film against charges that demonized black men, including the warnings of a young Spike Lee, who said the film "had ended with hate." In January 1986, Oprah told the New York Times: “& # 39; This movie is not trying to depict the history of blacks in this country more than & # 39; The Godfather & # 39; was trying to represent the history of the Italian Americans. In this case, it is the story of a woman. That year, the appearance of Oprah in Saturday night live He became controversial because of a cold in which showrunner Lorne Michaels asks Oprah to participate in the stereotype of Jim Crow's slapstick. The video seems to have been deleted from the Internet (if it was ever uploaded in the first place) and even documented mentions are hard to find. There is this A.V. Cold opening club account, which is worth quoting in full due to its full clip count: The season (1985-86) is full of moments that cause chills with disturbing racial connotations, but none is more repulsive than the cold of an episode hosted by Oprah Winfrey that begins with Lorne Michaels asking Winfrey why he's not in his aunt Costume from Jemima. (Nothing creepy or disturbing about that!) Winfrey continues to tell Michaels that he won't make any sketches involving servants, Bre’r Rabbit or Winfrey dragged along like William "The Refrigerator,quot; Perry. (Danitra Vance, the only member of the cast of black women in SNL at that time), his hair combed like Winfrey's character in The Color Purple, then he gives Michaels (whom he addresses as "Mr. Lorne,quot;) his coffee and, when Michaels asks Vance what he should do about the Winfrey's rebellion, she replies that he should "hit her." The joke is that it is Michaels who ends up kicking his butt while affirming Winfrey's dignity. But the cold opening serves as an ugly reminder, as if necessary, that the only roles that the totally white copywriting staff of the program could present to Vance involved the kind of ugly stereotypes that Winfrey refuses to play on purpose. Oprah confronts Vance's character, just as Sophia's ferocity juxtaposes with Celie's shyness in The color Purple. The cold opening, which was intended to be a dark joke about the history of racist images of the United States and a nod to a fundamental scene in the film, instead, was a metacommentary on the perpetuation of that discrimination in SNL. (Vance's limited roles were often stereotyped and his best-known character, Cabrini Green Harlem Watts Jackson, was a mother of two 17-year-old children, considered an expert in teenage pregnancy.) Oprah's participation in the sketch is fascinating, as it is fascinating. something like the beginning of the way the media considered it exceptional. The sketch seemed to say, in other words, while stereotypes are not good enough for Oprah, they are good enough for Vance and black women as comic actors like her. And the SNL The open cold is also evidence of the ways in which, at that time, the white gaze (perhaps including or excluding white eyes in its audience) manipulated Oprah's image, or helped to associate it with a kind of soothing refusal to participate in nasty stereotypes while still playing. In the late 80s and 90s, Oprah and her program became national phenomena, driven by iconography (the infamous image of a slender Oprah pulling a fat car, which became the best rated episode in the program history), access (notably, got the first interview with Michael Jackson after his trial for child sexual abuse in 1993), and triumphed (his 1998 victory against Texas cattle owners in the infamous case of defamation of " crazy Cow,quot;). Slowly but surely, Oprah's image merged with a brand, one large enough to defeat both one of the nation's largest industries and its powerful lobby. While her planned audience of suburban women would always do something ordinary, and she would continue to break down barriers with her property of Oprah's show and its historically high classifications, the sense of interruption or subversion that characterized its early entry into the national culture of the United States began to fade. In the mid-1990s, he was no longer a kind of insurgent figure, he came out of nowhere to get an Academy Award nomination for his first acting role, or replaced Phil Donahue at the top of the program hierarchy. interviews almost overnight, or as a host for the first time embarrassing SNL for his bad impulses or for walking without fear of a city of white supremacists. As it became a fixed element in national consciousness, all that cunning and experimental energy it represented also calcified a bit. This change was marked in several ways: one was the change of Oprah's spatial position in the program. He went from being in the audience with a microphone to being in the center of the stage, on the couch with his guests. The transition was also manifested in the program title. Just like the movement of AM Chicago to The Oprah Winfrey show noted a change in the social currency of Oprah, the change to the informal name Oprah's show it marked the passage of Oprah to the state of monony in the wider culture.

Youtube through OWN / Via youtube.com

Oprah interviewing Michael Jackson in 1993.

This new one-name Oprah is the one you will easily find immortalized on billboards, magazine covers and murals in black neighborhoods, a picture of her painted alongside portraits of Malcolm X, Rosa Parks and Michael Jordan. In fact, the era of the 1990s Jordan is probably the closest analog of the Oprah of the 1990s: a black star that turned its revolutionary impact into a chosen field into a global brand that mitigated that rebellion. This does not mean that Oprah (or Jordan) has run out, or claim something as simplistic as that, but it seems worth mentioning the twinned fates of those two black Midwesterners, who represent the crossover (in more ways than one for Jordan ), 30 years after Berry Gordy aggressively promoted the concept in Detroit, with Motown. This general codification would continue until the end of the 1990s. But apart from the quotes that are questionably attributed to him, Jordan has not really faced the kind of public contempt Oprah has for migrating to the mainstream. Compare her toughest viral avatars and you'll see a double standard: she has the Crying Jordan meme, while she has the viral conspiracy memes of her hugging and kissing Harvey Weinstein. How Oprah's show it became the best-qualified daytime talk show in the United States in 1987, and Oprah became even more proprietary of the distribution of the program in the late 1990s, the theme of the program expanded from social confrontations impacting spirituality. The impulse to unpack macro social problems gave way to a more interpersonal approach, characterized by highly individual marketing phrases such as "live your best life,quot;. The movement was apparently charged, far from aerating dirty clothes and towards spiritual cleansing. In fact, when he presented to the general public figures such as Deepak Chopra, Marianne Williamson, Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz and concepts such as that of The secret, in the 90s and early, it seems that all the socio-political tensions of the Oprah ShowThe first years gave way to a focus on internal transcendence and the reconciliation of its audience. (Oprah's pattern of introducing gurus of America and future presenters of talk shows was a precursor to their shows Super Soul Sunday Y Oprah Master Class, which premiered in 2011.)

Youtube through OWN / Via youtube.com

Oprah presents her reading club in 1996.

Although he continued acting and producing, most notably in 1998 Loved, Oprah's main public role was the whisper of celebrities and cunning business executive. In 1996, he launched Oprah’s Book Club, which represents an even deeper mix of his program and brand with commerce. The first title was epic kidnapped-boy The deep end of the ocean by Jacquelyn Mitchard, whose plot echoed the kind of theme that frequently appears in Oprah's show. Another early choice, that of Toni Morrison Song of Salomon, seemed to close his previous defense of the works of black authors with this new era of his career as a curator. After the launch of the reading club, Oprah's image as a rescuer was merged, both as a spiritual guru and savior of the American publishing industry. While the reading club has presented the work of many black authors (several titles by Morrison, Ayana Mathis, Colson Whitehead, Tayari Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates), the highlights of his career until the American dirt controversy involved the selection of Jonathan Franzen The corrections and from James Frey One million small pieces. The bookends of Oprah's public defense for jobs like The color Purple Y American dirt they represent a change in their role in the commercial exchange, from ardent fanatic to guardian and tycoon, but also to the ongoing debate about who can write what, a conversation that has also evolved since the 1980s. Forgetting, the legacy of discrimination and the limited inclusion of the Latin writers of the American publishing industry, if it was not a secret, surely it was not discussed in the main circles until the recent speech around American dirt. And, if Oprah hadn't selected the novel for her book club, not everyone would be having this conversation. Here, again, as before, Oprah played a role in provoking such careless discussions, even if the latter dialogue involves questioning her judgment.

It seems that Oprah has been browsing a question that many black women find themselves asking, a question personified by Morrison in Song of Salomon: "Can't I love what I criticize?"

In March 2019, after the American broadcast of Dan Reed Leaving Never, Oprah organized a special interview with the subjects of the documentary Wade Robson and James Safechuck. The film details the accusations of Safechuck and Robson that Michael Jackson sexually abused them for years in the 80s and 90s, and prompted a new assessment of Jackson's legacy. After the special was aired, Oprah said she had received more "hate,quot; for the interview than anything she had done in her career since her appearance in the Ellen episode in 1997. Some of those criticisms came from black celebrities, who They criticized her for betraying the access and confidence Jackson had given her in 1993, by presenting her alleged victims. Later that year, just after this interview, 50 Cent accused her of only chasing black men in the #MeToo era. During the special, Oprah herself seemed to predict the criticism she would face, telling Robson and Safechuck: "Everyone will understand. I will get it. We will all get it." Perhaps Oprah's precise anticipation of the violent reaction is based on the memory of those battles of the 80s and the way black women throughout history have been punished for being frank. Notable black women have always negotiated the tension of how to involve black men in public, since Pauline Hopkins was expelled from Colored American magazine in 1904 after Booker T. Washington disagreed with her challenging editorial strategies; al "intercambio candente y vitriólico,quot; de Zora Neale Hurston con Richard Wright (y Ralph Ellison y Alain Locke) sobre su elección de explorar la sexualidad y usar el vernáculo negro en su ficción; a C. Delores Tucker, cuya campaña, a menudo considerada una cruzada, contra letras de rap violentas y misóginas, y su disputa con Death Row Records, fue una característica del discurso de rap de la década de 1990; a Dee Barnes, a quien la Dra. Dre agredió brutalmente físicamente en 1991 por simplemente presentar a Ice Cube, con quien Dre estaba luchando, en su programa de televisión. Oprah admitió que Russell Simmons y sus seguidores la habían presionado para que se retirara del En el registro documental, pero que, al final, fue su propia conciencia la que la impulsó a abandonar el proyecto. Parece que Oprah ha estado navegando por una pregunta que muchas mujeres negras se encuentran haciendo, una pregunta personificada por Morrison en Canción de Salomon: "¿No puedo amar lo que critico?"

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey habla en el escenario durante sus conversaciones de SuperSoul en febrero de 2019.

Oprah siempre ha sido un interlocutor de la ropa sucia de Estados Unidos, y parece, dado su perfil aún alto, que la mayor influencia de Queen of Talk continuará provocando el discurso necesario. Solo ahora, tanto la disrupción inicial de Oprah como el afianzamiento actual como miembro del establecimiento se unen de una manera difícil de manejar. No sorprende que algunas de las mismas críticas que Oprah enfrenta ahora de los hombres negros (Snoop Dogg, Bill Cosby, hordas de Internet) y algunas mujeres negras (Mo,amp;#39;Nique y Ari Lennox, que luego se disculparon) por su supuesto maltrato a los hombres negros es Una revisión del tipo de reacción que enfrentó por participar y abogar en nombre de El color morado Y Las mujeres de Brewster Place. Algunas cosas no cambian. Sin embargo, esa crítica equivocada también coincide con una crítica legítima del tipo de libros que ahora apoya. El hecho de que la conversación que Oprah grabó el 13 de febrero se transmitirá en Apple TV + es un eco interesante de las conversaciones televisadas sobre El color morado que se transmitió en Donahue, the Oprah ShowAntiguo competidor, cuando los programas de entrevistas durante el día todavía albergaban importantes conversaciones culturales. Y en otra reverberación de su legado, el programa de entrevistas de Jada Pinkett Smith en Facebook Red Table Talk (que es producida por un alumbre de la Oprah Show) presentó una conversación con Snoop Dogg sobre "la cultura de la falta de respeto entre los hombres negros y las mujeres negras,quot;. Aunque Oprah ha abdicado desde entonces de su programa de entrevistas, y de su famoso sofá beige, se ha convertido en sinónimo de las connotaciones terapéuticas y confesionales del sofá. Ella ha construido una vida en su habilidad para hacer preguntas bien, y también lo ha hecho Gayle King. Ha sido desalentador ver las formas en que han sido destrozados por hacer precisamente eso. Pero si la carrera de Oprah nos ha enseñado algo, es que no obtienes las cosas importantes (reconocimiento, fama, fortuna, crítica, tanto justificadas como no) sin hacer el tipo de preguntas provocativas que desarrollaron esa carrera en primer lugar. ●