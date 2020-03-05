OPEC proposes a major cut in oil production

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries proposed Thursday that oil production be reduced by 1.5 million barrels per day, or 1.5 percent of global oil supplies, to cope with the effects of the spread of the coronavirus outbreak on demand.
The proposed cuts are higher than most analysts expected, but it seems unlikely that the bleak feeling in the oil market will change. After the announcement, Brent crude oil prices, the international benchmark, fell about 0.8 percent to $ 50.71 per barrel.
The group wants the cuts, which will run until June 30, be shared with non-OPEC allies. Under the proposal, the 14 OPEC members would make a million barrels of ornaments, while Russia and other allies would cut 500,000 barrels.
The agreement must be ratified at a meeting, scheduled for Friday in Vienna, of OPEC officials, Russia and other oil producing countries such as Kazakhstan and Oman. Uncertainty about an agreement may explain the negative market reaction.
Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, a market research firm, said Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC, expected the Russians to sign, but that Saudi officials were getting impatient with the tough negotiations of Moscow and the relatively minor contributions to the cuts.
"The chances of the agreement being resolved are probably greater than what the market currently believes," he said, according to polls in Vienna. "If they don't get something," he said of the Saudis, "they will leave."
If so, prices could collapse, analysts say, as they did after an OPEC meeting in 2014. In that case, the Saudis raised their hands and stopped trying to regulate the market after not persuading Russia and others. producers to make adjustments to compensate for large increases in production in the United States.
Analysts say OPEC is trying to achieve two things: pushing a reluctant Russia towards further cuts, while pointing out to the market that it is serious to address the reduction in demand for oil caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The decision to announce a significant reduction without prior approval of the agreement by Moscow was seen as a brave decision.
"It was an OPEC power movement today," said Helima Croft, director of raw materials strategy at RBC Capital Markets, an investment bank.
Saudi Arabia wants a significant cut because prices, which have fallen 23 percent this year, could continue to fall, analysts say. According to analysts, prices are already well below the levels that countries like Saudi Arabia need to finance their budgets.
"This is a crisis situation," said Robert McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, a market research firm. He said a cut in the proposed range on Thursday was "the least they have to do to put a flat under prices now."
Mr. McNally said he thought Russia was likely to get on board "kicking and screaming, trying to reduce its participation until the last minute."
In its proposal, OPEC said that the coronavirus epidemic had "a major adverse impact,quot; on economic forecasts and oil demand. IHS Markit He predicted on Wednesday that demand for the first three months of 2020 would fall by 3.8 million barrels per day, the largest quarterly drop that his analysts had seen, even surpassing what happened in the financial crisis of 2008-9.
The meetings are held at OPEC headquarters in Vienna.
OPEC also said that voluntary cuts of approximately 2.1 million barrels per day, already in place, should continue for the rest of the year. If all existing and suggested cuts are put into practice, OPEC and its allies will have eliminated about 4 percent of the market supply.
Together with the voluntary cuts, Iran, Libya and Venezuela, all OPEC members, are producing substantially less than their potential due to a mix of sanctions and political turmoil.
Despite this large drop in production, oil prices have been under pressure since the onset of the coronavirus epidemic in China this winter. Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi Arabia's oil minister has been pushing hard for emergency measures to avoid an excess.
Most analysts think that the recent pattern of the distribution of cuts will continue. The Saudis have taken most of the cuts, with the help of their allies Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.
However, Russia is usually a tough negotiator with OPEC and has been reluctant to accept new cuts, forcing clashes at the Vienna meetings. Since joining forces with OPEC more than three years ago, the Russians have managed to pressure Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, to absorb most of the production cuts while doing relatively little for themselves.
"The Saudis are shrinking more and more, and the Russians have not cut much," said Bhushan Bahree, senior director of IHS Markit, a research firm, in an interview before the current series of meetings.