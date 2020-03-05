OPEC proposes a major cut in oil production

The decision to announce a significant reduction without prior approval of the agreement by Moscow was seen as a brave decision.

"It was an OPEC power movement today," said Helima Croft, director of raw materials strategy at RBC Capital Markets, an investment bank.

Saudi Arabia wants a significant cut because prices, which have fallen 23 percent this year, could continue to fall, analysts say. According to analysts, prices are already well below the levels that countries like Saudi Arabia need to finance their budgets.

"This is a crisis situation," said Robert McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, a market research firm. He said a cut in the proposed range on Thursday was "the least they have to do to put a flat under prices now."

Mr. McNally said he thought Russia was likely to get on board "kicking and screaming, trying to reduce its participation until the last minute."

In its proposal, OPEC said that the coronavirus epidemic had "a major adverse impact,quot; on economic forecasts and oil demand. IHS Markit He predicted on Wednesday that demand for the first three months of 2020 would fall by 3.8 million barrels per day, the largest quarterly drop that his analysts had seen, even surpassing what happened in the financial crisis of 2008-9.

The meetings are held at OPEC headquarters in Vienna.

OPEC also said that voluntary cuts of approximately 2.1 million barrels per day, already in place, should continue for the rest of the year. If all existing and suggested cuts are put into practice, OPEC and its allies will have eliminated about 4 percent of the market supply.