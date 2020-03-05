Ole Gunnar Solskjaer welcomes the impact of Odion Ighalo on Manchester United | Soccer news





Man Utd chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Odion Ighalo's efforts

%MINIFYHTML2320bba84cfeaf2da80b0b228e15bd1811% %MINIFYHTML2320bba84cfeaf2da80b0b228e15bd1812%

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sang the praises of Odion Ighalo after the Manchester United striker scored twice in the fifth round victory of the 3-0 FA Cup over Derby County.

Ighalo arrived in Old Trafford with a lot of mockery at the January transfer window, having spent the last three years playing in the Chinese Super League after a similar period in Watford.

But in just two starts for United, against Club Brugge in the Europa League and Derby, childhood fan Ighalo has scored three goals.

His first game against Derby was a good improvisation, attacking a loose ball in the area to guide the ball to the lower corner while under pressure from the two Derby centers.

The second was a final hit on the roof of the net after his first effort was blocked on the line, although he rejected the opportunity to complete his hat-trick in the final stages, firing on the bar.

Ighalo celebrates Manchester United's goal against Derby in the FA Cup

Solskjaer believes that Ighalo is proving to be "vital,quot; for the team while dealing with Marcus Rashford's absence due to injury.

"He is doing what he says on the can and what we ask him when we sign it," Solskjaer said.

Man Utd vs Man City Live

"He's entering, playing in front, and he's a different type of striker. He scores, he has opportunities in every game and today he could have had another partner. I'm very happy with him. He gives us a chance with Mason (Greenwood) and Anthony ( Martial) to keep them cool too.

"He has experience and has scored goals throughout his career. He is in and around the area, he reads it, sniffs where the opportunities will come. I think that forward is vital for a team."

& # 39; Other strikers can learn from Ighalo & # 39;

Despite his start in life with a United shirt that proved to be better than almost everyone expected, and it could have been even better if it wasn't for a magnificent Jordan Pickford except to deny him the winner at Everton on Sunday, Solskjaer feels that There is more to come.

At 30, Ighalo is the senior statesman of the United attack line and his boss believes that younger strikers can learn from him and the physical exam he offers to defenders.

"There is more to come. It will improve, it will become sharper and more accustomed to us. I have no doubt that it will only improve."

Ighalo scores his first goal against Derby

"He has a physical presence. You can bring him the ball and he can keep it. It's hard to be a central defender against him when he's looking for you first and he buys half a meter with that move." .

"Sometimes, our young boys, they are not used to it from the academy. They are used to & # 39; you can hardly approach me & # 39; then, of course, I would like to be looked at and learned a couple of things."