Oakland parcel tax for parks, homeless services ahead – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – An Oakland measure that would raise $ 21 million annually for park maintenance, homeless services and water quality improvements was slightly higher than the two-thirds majority it needs for approval in the results Elections that were tabulated on Wednesday morning.

But the fate of Measure Q remains unclear because many ballots have yet to be counted.

A spokeswoman for the Alameda County Voter Registration Office said Wednesday afternoon that there are still 250,000 ballots to be counted throughout the county, although she did not say how many of them were issued at the Oakland races.

Currently, 66.76 percent of the votes they have counted were in favor of the measure and 33.24 percent were against it. The spokeswoman said the election results will not be updated until Friday afternoon.

Measure Q would impose a $ 148 parcel tax for single-family residence annually for two decades. Supporters say that 64 percent of the money that the measure would raise would pay for parks, landscape maintenance and recreation, 30 percent for homeless services, 5 percent for water quality projects and garbage disposal, and 1 percent. cent to audit and evaluate the measure.

Measure Q was supported by the defenders of the grassroots parks, the mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaaf, the members of the City Council, the League of Women Voters and others. The measure was rejected by a coalition of owners and taxpayer organizations.

"Once again, people's faith in their initiatives led by local government and the community remains strong," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. “The people of Oakland are passionate about our parks and compassionate towards our unprotected. Thank you to all the volunteer workers who showed up for Oakland. "

