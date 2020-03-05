NXT superstar Tegan Nox on her return to the ring, mental health and how Captain Marvel saved her

Tegan Nox has had to overcome many things in his early years at WWE. Shortly after signing with the company in 2017, she suffered an ACL tear in her right knee that forced her to miss the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

He went to work to rehabilitate the injury and returned to the ring just in time for the second Mae Young Classic the following year. He advanced to the quarterfinals where he would face Rhea Ripley. Less than a minute after that game, Nox got into a dive outside the ring but immediately felt pain in his left knee.

She was determined to continue, but was hit with a dropkick and the fight stopped immediately. A silent silence seized the NXT Arena when Nox screamed in pain. Later he would realize that he broke all the main ligaments of the left knee. Nox wondered if his professional wrestling career was over at age 23.

Then Nox returned to work, determined to return to the ring. He did exactly that in the summer of 2019, but it was not without hard work, along with many mental highs and lows, which he undoubtedly still faces. All of this was recently reported in a series of videos produced by WWE entitled "The Comeback," which details the physical and emotional cost he has fought for.

Now, the Welsh superstar is embroiled in bitter rivalry with her former friend turned enemy, Dakota Kai, who faced her last November in NXT TakeOver: War Games with a brutal attack on her knee.

The two met in a street fight at the TakeOver event last month in Portland where Kai, along with the help of Raquel Gonzalez, won a victory against Nox. The next chapter of his ongoing rivalry will be Wednesday night on NXT television, which will air from 8 to 10 p.m. ET on USA Network: when Nox and Kai face each other in a steel cage.

Sporting News recently spoke with Nox about his return and everything he has persevered, and what he continues to deal with, to continue his wrestling career.

This interview has been slightly edited for clarity and duration.

SPORT NEWS: We are just one day away from this great cage match on NXT TV. As we are talking now, what is going through your mind? Are you anxious? Excited? What kind of emotions are you feeling?

TEGAN NOX: I am a bit of everything. To be honest, I'm excited because it's weird that we can do this kind of games in NXT, especially with women, which is great for us. But also nervous because he is really tall and I am not good with heights.

SN: Obviously, this is a coincidence of great profile and many people have followed your story and your return. What does this game mean when it comes to your trip, your career and where you are right now, not only to return but to be in a prominent game on NXT TV?

TENNESSEE: It means a lot to me, especially having the confidence of people like Triple H and Coach Amato who were close when I went through two ACL surgeries. To be able to bring me back, not only to bring me back to fight in normal battles, but to give me battles of as high caliber as the street fight in TakeOver and this cage combat. I have experienced people online who doubt me, call me a responsibility and say I shouldn't be making this kind of match. But just by having the respect and trust of those people, it makes the game much more special for me. Although Dakota and I are not on good terms at the moment, I know that it also means a lot to her because of her ACL injury.

SN: Do you really have people who say you shouldn't have this type of match because they are too dangerous? I would look at it from the perspective that if you're going to be in the ring, you should be able to do anything and everything or, otherwise, you probably shouldn't be out there in the first place.

TENNESSEE: Yes, you would not believe the number of people (commenting) the street fight, especially the number of people who commented on my Twitter, my Instagram, everything shattered me saying that I should not be in these matches. It was crazy to see how much negativity people brought instead of the positive ones. As (they should say), "These women are doing the first street fight in the history of NXT women,quot; instead of looking at it like that, they went straight to the question "Oh, they both had ACL surgeries and they shouldn't be doing this,quot; . For me it was crazy.

SN: I was there in the building the night you got injured the second time in the match against Rhea (Ripley) and I clearly remember that moment due to the tranquility of the building. Some of us looked at each other and wondered if this was part of the game and quickly realized that it was not. Have you ever had that sense of the crowd and what was going through your mind at that time?

TENNESSEE: Honestly, I didn't realize how calm I was until I watched the game and all I could hear were the doctors talking to me. So, to me, it seemed that everything was still super strong. It was such a crazy experience. I legitimately thought that my career was over. Not in the sense that he could not return, but that they would not want someone who was 23 years old at the time and would have to undergo another knee surgery. I just thought they were going to pass me and finish with me, but they worked very hard to become the best agents in the world both times and brought me back stronger than I could imagine if I did. I don't have knee surgeries.

SN: When it comes to a situation like that in which it is not only one, but two serious knee injuries, was it harder to return physically or is it harder to return mentally?

TENNESSEE: I think that physically it is so easy compared to returning that mentally. I still fight mentally to deal with both injuries. I still have moments when I will think that I am going to do something in a match and then I just can't do it. Like, I want to suggest things but I can't. It is so tiring mentally. Fortunately, I have such an incredible support group that when I get into those situations, they know when to push me and when not, which is something I feel that if I didn't have, either quit smoking or just try to overcome those limits and get hurt again. Then they level me a lot.

SN: I think one of the best things from the point of view of NXT is that we see how close people are. When it comes to your support team, what has it meant for you to have these different people in your life who have helped you in many different ways, from someone like Dakota to a new friendship like Candice LeRae?

TENNESSEE: Honestly, in everything I've done in my career as an athlete, having this support system is the most amazing and most special experience in my life. Without those girls, I probably wouldn't be fighting anymore. With Dakota, we rehabilitate at the same time with my second and first knee injury, so we join even more. I have known Candice for almost 5 and a half years, but we really got closer when I moved in and went through the first knee surgery. So, it is super special to have such friendships. You don't find it in everyday life, much less in the fight where it's even weirder.

Those older girls mean the absolute world to me and helped me even now when I still mentally struggle with things. If I am having a difficult day and I am so mentally exhausted by everything, they are there to help me. I send them a text message, I'm not fine or I'm fine and then, in a couple of minutes, they respond or are at my door and it's amazing. I could not ask for more. In any case, I don't think I deserve such a good friendship, but they have given it to me.

SN: One of the things that really struck me about watching the series "The Comeback,quot; was what "Captain Marvel,quot; did for you when you were going through a lot of emotions. Can you explain what made you see that movie and that central figure?

TENNESSEE: Actually, it was Candice who saw the movie the first time. She says: "You need to watch this movie, it's amazing. I cried." I thought, oh God, if she cried, then she would cry, this won't work. Then, I went and saw it, and it was more for everyone to tell him that he could not do something or that he did not deserve to be in the Air Force. They simply told him that he didn't deserve to do anything and that every time they said that, he kept getting up again. Me and Candace, we were talking about that and how much we related to that of the independents when we were doing intergender struggle and they said you shouldn't be doing this. You can not do that. It just resonated when people told me that I should quit smoking now after the second knee injury and that I can no longer fight. The strength he has to master that, only spoke to me on a whole new level. And it was also a great movie.

But yes, it was just the fact that she overcame so much and people told her to quit. She simply did not. That's why it caught my attention and it's something so special to me. And then get to study actress Brie Larson. It has also become a great inspiration for me and for the character of Captain Marvel because she is a great defender of all these different things that is inspiring to see. It is something I would like to do with my platform. Now that I've seen some of these things, I wish I could help as she helped me.

SN: What can you do now when it comes to helping other people and inspiring other people because you have this platform?

TENNESSEE: Yes, that is my goal. Since I have been in wrestling, I want to help others, whether in wrestling or alone in life. But now that I have such an amazing platform with WWE, I want to help people, especially people with mental health problems because when I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety, I had incredible help for myself. So, I want to pass that on to other people and help them and, you know, explain to people that you shouldn't speak badly or speak badly because you have a mental health problem. We need to break this stigma that mental health is bad and everyone should be fine. I want to try to help them and for that I want to use my platform, as well as the LGBTQ community. I also have family and friends at home who are part of that, of which I want to be a spokesperson because I really believe that everyone deserves rights. There are many things I want to do, which is a great task, but I feel I can do it and I really want to help people.

SN: Was it difficult to admit to yourself and others that I need help and that I have problems with a mental illness?

TENNESSEE: It was not difficult to admit myself because I simply thought, OK, I am not right. Something is wrong. I talked to some people in the office and they were very helpful. They took me to a therapist, and I was seeing this therapist for a while and then I went to a different therapist. It is not that the former did not work, but because he had other underlying problems that he needed to address. Admitting to my friends that I need help is something I still struggle with. Fortunately, they know me enough to know when something is wrong and simply offer help without being asked. I have a hard time asking for help, but when I do, I feel much better than when I'm fighting and they come to me. I am still teaching myself that it is okay to ask for help, which I will eventually get. But it's okay to ask for help, I'm stubborn too.

SN: Returning to Wednesday night's game against Dakota, we saw how this started in the War Games, this emotional turn. At the moment, I don't know how many people really saw that coming. It wasn't just the fact that there was a change, but the people involved and especially you considering your story back. Do you think it would have worked so well if it had been two other people?

TENNESSEE: Honestly, I don't think it would have worked so well. It would still have worked, but it wouldn't have worked so well because fans know how close Dakota and I were. We talked about that in interviews before the game. We landed at exactly the same time and traveled together from the port. And then we went together to rehab and the first knee injury I suffered, and she was in the ring when it happened. So we were able to transfer our friendship in real life to television to give you this exhibition and when that turn happened, you could feel that the atmosphere was simply changing and it was the most incredible thing I have experienced in wrestling. You could cut the tension with a knife, that people were so agitated by the fact of what they had just done. Some people assumed that it was happening, but not in that way and I think that even the people who assumed it was going to happen, we surprised them, which is exactly what we wanted.