Now you can install Android on your iPhone – BGR

If you ever wanted to run Android on an iPhone, we are about to make your dream come true. Something like. Well, it is not easy. And the fact that iOS works smoothly on the iPhone does not mean that you will get the same mobile experience after switching operating systems. Apple is in a unique position to adjust the software to the hardware and, even so, we are not getting a perfect iOS experience. Google has been trying to do the same with its Nexus and Pixel phones, but has not yet seen a fraction of the success Apple has seen.

Unlike Apple, Google does not control everything when it comes to its hardware. However, there is a big exception: the processor, which is not a custom chip made for the Pixel phone and its operating system. What I am saying is that even Google would have difficulties for Android to work perfectly on an iPhone.

However, if you are looking to perform this particular experiment and have a spare iPhone, then you can also try to install Android. It is possible thanks to two separate projects.

The first is the CheckRa1n jailbreak tool, which can be used on an Android phone to free the iPhone from Apple shackles. You cannot install anything that is not approved by Apple on an iOS device without jailbreak. The second one is called the Sandcastle Project, and this is how Android is installed on the iPhone. This is not the first time we see Android running on iPhone, but it could be the best way to put it into operation.

You can run Android better on an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, 9to5Google Explain, but don't expect a decent experience. Because Android is not intended to work with the iPhone, many functions are not functional at this time, and the table above shows exactly how much the entire experience will be.

As you can see in the table, other iPhones and iPod touch also work, but the iPhone 7 is the device that will best run Android (although, once again, that is relative). Things could also improve in the future, but there is no guarantee that you will really have fun running Android on iPhone.

That said, we will remind you that we do not recommend subjecting any device to any procedure that may end up causing them irreparable damage, and that ultimately you are responsible for what happens during jailbreak and unofficial software installations.

