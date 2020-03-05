Now a robot that uses AI, images to draw blood, administer medications – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML392029eb9ca3c440be7ad4f22d355d4211% %MINIFYHTML392029eb9ca3c440be7ad4f22d355d4212%

Engineers have created a desktop device that combines a robot with artificial intelligence and near-infrared and ultrasound images to draw blood or insert catheters to administer fluids and medications.

Rutgers engineers led the study published in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence, which suggests that autonomous systems such as the image-guided robotic device could outdo people in some complex medical tasks.

Medical robots could reduce injuries and improve efficiency and results of procedures, as well as perform tasks with minimal supervision when resources are limited. This would allow health professionals to focus more on other critical aspects of medical care and would allow emergency medical providers to bring advanced interventions and resuscitation efforts to remote areas with limited resources.

Author Martin L. Yarmush, president of Paul & Mary Monroe and distinguished professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the Rutgers-New Brunswick University School of Engineering, "Using volunteers, models and animals, our team demonstrated that the device It can accurately detect blood vessels, improving success rates and procedure times compared to experts in medical care, especially with blood vessels that are difficult to access.

"Having access to veins, arteries and other blood vessels is a critical first step in many diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. They include drawing blood, administering fluids and medications, introducing devices such as stents and controlling health. The timeliness of the procedures can be critical, but getting access to blood vessels in many people can be quite difficult. "

Failures occur in approximately 20 percent of the procedures, and difficulties increase in people with small, twisted, coiled or collapsed blood vessels, which are common in pediatric patients, the elderly, chronic patients and trauma, according to the study. In these groups, the accuracy rate of the first stick is less than 50% and often at least five attempts are needed, leading to delays in treatment.

Hemorrhagic complications can arise when the main adjacent arteries, nerves or internal organs are perforated, and the risk of complications increases significantly with multiple attempts. When nearby blood vessels are inaccessible, more invasive approaches, such as central venous or arterial access, are often required.



The robotic device can accurately direct needles and catheters into small blood vessels with minimal supervision.

It combines artificial intelligence with near-infrared and ultrasound imaging to perform complex visual tasks, including identifying the blood vessels of the surrounding tissue, classifying them and estimating their depth, followed by motion tracking. In other published work, the authors have shown that the device can serve as a platform to combine automated blood collection and subsequent blood analysis.

The following steps include more research on the device in a wider range of people, including those with normal and difficult-to-access blood vessels.

"Not only can the device for patients be used, but it can also be modified to draw blood in rodents, a procedure that is extremely important for drug testing in animals in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries," Yarmush said. (AND ME)