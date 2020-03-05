Nine dead in Gaza while bakery fire spreads through the crowded market | News

%MINIFYHTML61c1db264e7972b8490e063448ffa17611% %MINIFYHTML61c1db264e7972b8490e063448ffa17612%

At least nine Palestinians were killed and 60 were injured after a fire at a bakery in the Gaza Strip on Thursday..

Six children were among the dead and 14 of the injured were in critical condition, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Witnesses said they heard an explosion from a bakery in Nusseirat camp in central Gaza, before a fire engulfed the establishment and quickly spread to nearby stores, factories and cars parked along the street. .

The Gaza Interior Ministry, led by the rulers of the Hamas enclave, said the fire was the result of a gas leak inside one of the bakeries that caused the explosion of several gas containers for cooking.

Gaza authorities said they would offer cash assistance to the injured and families of the dead. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters)

"People started running towards the sound, but then there was a big fire … It was horrible," said Ishaq Kuhail, 24, owner of a nearby mobile phone store. "I had never seen anything like it,quot;.

The fire finally died out after three hours of work by firefighters and civilians, said Mohammad Mahmoud, 38.

A civil defense official in Gaza confirmed that the fire started in a bakery and "caused damage to dozens of stores and stalls."

Gaza, a Palestinian enclave that covers 140 square miles (365 square kilometers) along the Mediterranean Sea, is home to some two million people. Israel maintains a devastating blockade of the Strip.