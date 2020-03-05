Nine dead in Gaza while bakery fire spreads through the crowded market | News

At least nine Palestinians were killed and 60 were injured after a fire at a bakery in the Gaza Strip on Thursday..
Six children were among the dead and 14 of the injured were in critical condition, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Plus:
Witnesses said they heard an explosion from a bakery in Nusseirat camp in central Gaza, before a fire engulfed the establishment and quickly spread to nearby stores, factories and cars parked along the street. .
The Gaza Interior Ministry, led by the rulers of the Hamas enclave, said the fire was the result of a gas leak inside one of the bakeries that caused the explosion of several gas containers for cooking.
"People started running towards the sound, but then there was a big fire … It was horrible," said Ishaq Kuhail, 24, owner of a nearby mobile phone store. "I had never seen anything like it,quot;.
The fire finally died out after three hours of work by firefighters and civilians, said Mohammad Mahmoud, 38.
A civil defense official in Gaza confirmed that the fire started in a bakery and "caused damage to dozens of stores and stalls."
Gaza authorities said they would offer cash assistance to the injured and families of the dead.
Gaza, a Palestinian enclave that covers 140 square miles (365 square kilometers) along the Mediterranean Sea, is home to some two million people. Israel maintains a devastating blockade of the Strip.