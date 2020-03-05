Nicki Minaj's husband pleads not guilty of not registering as a sex offender

Instagram

Former convict Kenneth Petty pleaded not guilty after his arrest for not registering as a sex offender after moving from New York to California last year.

Nicki Minajhusband Kenneth Petty He pleaded not guilty to the charges of not registering as a sex offender.

Petty has a legal obligation to report his status to the authorities after a conviction in 1995 for attempted rape, for which he served almost four years in a New York prison.

He had previously registered with officials in his native Big Apple, but apparently did not do the same in California after moving across the country with Minaj in July 2019.

The information flew under police radar until it was stopped by traffic police in Beverly Hills in November, when the oversight was discovered.

He was arrested at the time before he was released on $ 20,000 bail, but Petty still did not comply with the law after the arrest, and on Wednesday, March 4, he turned himself in to the authorities after the US sheriffs accused him of the same. crime in the federal government. Cut.

The Los Angeles federal prosecutor's office confirmed that Petty appeared in court shortly after surrendering and pleaded not guilty to a charge, and was released on bail of $ 100,000. His trial is scheduled for April 28.

"Megatron" Minaj star, who married Petty in October, has not yet commented on the news.