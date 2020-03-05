Nicki Minaj's husband arrested for not registering as a sex offender

Instagram

Kenneth Petty is sent to federal prison for not registering as a sex offender after moving from New York to California in 2019 before marrying his wife.

Nicki Minajhusband Kenneth Petty landed in trouble with the law. Kenneth, who moved to California in July 2019 a month before marrying the rapper, was thrown into the slammer for not registering as a sex offender.

According to TMZ, the problem began when he was arrested in Beverly Hills in November last year. LAPD officials discovered that he is a sex offender registered in the state of New York, but had not registered in his new home state of California.

It is rumored that the feds are in the case. Kenneth was arrested after surrendering, but has since been released on $ 20,000 bail. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted of the federal charge for not registering.

Kenneth Petty is a level two registered sex offender in New York, which means he is a "moderate risk of recidivism." He was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in 1995. He served almost 4 years in New York State prison and was required to register as a sex offender when he is released.

Nicki Minaj started dating Kenneth Petty in 2018. After a year of relationship, she applied for a marriage license in August 2019 and then announced her marriage in October.

She faced criticism due to his checkered past, but she defended him fiercely. "I was 15 years old, she was 16 … in a relationship," once she addressed the issue on social media. "But I go to the Internet. They can't handle my life. They can't even manage their own life. Thank you, boo."

He almost abandoned his career amid the overwhelming criticisms that included violent reaction to his brother's rape case. "I have decided to retire and have my family. I know you are happy now. For my fans, keep repeating me, do it to death," he wrote on Twitter in September 2019.

She, however, backed away almost immediately, "The tweet was abrupt and insensitive, I apologize, baby."