Nicki Minaj's controversial man, Kenneth Petty, arrested after not registering as a sex offender in California

According to new reports, Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, was arrested yesterday for the fact that he has not registered as a sex offender after moving to California. Here are the details!

The news has been confirmed through HollywoodLife by US Marshals.

Meanwhile, the rapper has already met a judge and declared himself "innocent."

In addition, TMZ reports that prosecutors in his case wanted the man to be placed under house arrest.

However, instead of that option, Kenneth is now required to use an ankle monitor and also has a curfew.

And that's not all! He has also handed in his passport and it seems that his travel rights have been limited to southern California.

TMZ continues to report that now "it cannot use drugs, not even marijuana from legal clinics in Los Angeles. It has another hearing scheduled for March 23."

Nicki has not yet addressed the situation, either on social networks or through a news medium of any kind.

This is not the first time Kenneth is in trouble with the law, which is why many Nicki fans were not very happy to know about his relationship with Kenneth, especially at the beginning.

After being previously arrested for a traffic offense and released on bail, Beverly Hills police also realized that Kenneth Petty was a registered sex offender in New York.

That said, I was not yet registered in California, as established by law.

As you may know, the state requires that a sex offender who moves to California register within a period of no more than five business days with the law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction over his residence.

Kenneth has been a resident of California since July of last year.

The documents obtained by HollywoodLife detail her criminal record, which includes a conviction in 1995 for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1994.

In addition to spending time behind bars for years, he was also required to register as a sex offender in New York at that time.



