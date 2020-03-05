Nick Cannon apologizes to 50 Cent – He wants Wild & # 39; N Out to come!

Nick Cannon's meat with 50 Cent is now officially over, and Nick seems to apologize for starting any friction with the Hollywood mogul.

Nick appeared yesterday at Los Angeles radio station 99 Jamz & # 39; s Afternoon Get Down, and gave an update on his recent drama, first with Eminem and then with 50 Cent.

Nick told the interviewer: "I don't know. I feel that, right now, we had a lot of fun with him during the last season of Wild & # 39; n Out, and we go back to that, you know, the jokes are never going to stop "

Eminem seems to have started the last round of meat with Nick. In a recent song, Em rapped:

"I know that Mariah and I didn't finish on a high note / But that other guy was whipped, that pussy was neutered, I tried to tell him that this girl is crazy before the jewelry is cut. "

Cannon then shot Eminem again, with his own clues.

It was then that the creator of Power, Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson, got involved and started making Nick antics on Twitter. "Even with 50, nobody is afraid of 50 either. I'm like, & # 39; Come on! & # 39; You know, I combine energy."

Now Nick is apologizing to 50 for any bad will. He wants 50 to come to his Wild & # 39; N Out program

"We keep telling him to stop. He's the king of jokes, the king of being mean …," Cannon said, before revealing that he was open to collaborating with 50 on television projects. "I love what 50 is doing. In a real way, all respect. Me, he jumped into the television game in a real way … When I see another black man get like this, we put all the jokes and the hip- leave things aside, man. I greet you one hundred percent with that. "