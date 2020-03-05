Nick Cannon apologizes to 50 Cent – He wants Wild & # 39; N Out to come!

Nick Cannon's meat with 50 Cent is now officially over, and Nick seems to apologize for starting any friction with the Hollywood mogul.

Nick appeared yesterday at Los Angeles radio station 99 Jamz & # 39; s Afternoon Get Down, and gave an update on his recent drama, first with Eminem and then with 50 Cent.

Nick told the interviewer: "I don't know. I feel that, right now, we had a lot of fun with him during the last season of Wild & # 39; n Out, and we go back to that, you know, the jokes are never going to stop "

