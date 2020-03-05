Nick Cannon: & # 39; The meat was too intense for Eminem and 50 Cent & # 39;

Nick Cannon has spoken once again about his problem with Eminem, saying that the enmity became too intense for him and his friend, 50 Cent.

Eminem was the first to shoot when he threw punches at Cannon in Fat Joe's "Lord Above." Cannon then shot back with several of his tracks, but Em seemed to have thrown in the towel. 50 Cent and Em's former artist, Obie Trice, both responded to Cannon: 50 Cent admitted that he told Em not to answer the host Wild & # 39; N & # 39; Out.

"I'm going to match your energy wherever you are," Nick said. "I didn't start it, he came to me. I just sway."

He continued: "Everyone said: & # 39; You better not say anything & # 39 ;, and I say: & # 39; Why not? No one is afraid of him & # 39 ;. Even with 50, nobody is afraid of 50 either, I'm like, & # 39; Come on! & # 39; I combine energy.

"It could have become too intense for them." "But [Em] is welcome to come to my program whenever I want to download."