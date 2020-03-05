NHL power rankings: Flyers, Maple Leafs, Canucks see the postseason in the playoff prediction edition

Exactly one month remains until the end of the 2019-20 NHL regular season.

After the final horn on April 4, 15 teams will be officially hitting the links, while the 16-team approach shifts to the final prize: the Lord Stanley Cup.

Who will and who won't? It may still be too early to know, but who doesn't like predictions?

This week's power rankings predict the 16 teams that will still wear their equipment when the Stanley Cup qualifiers begin on April 8.

NHL power rating

1. Boston Bruins, 96 points (15 games remaining)

Last ranking: 1

Get that shiny Presidents Trophy for Beantown, but don't touch it, Zdeno Chara.

2020 playoff prediction: Champions of the Atlantic Division

2. St. Louis Blues, 90 points (15 games left)

Last ranking: 3

The Craig Berube team will win the wild, wild West Conference.

2020 playoff prediction: Central Division Champions

3. Tampa Bay Lightning, 87 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 2

Once again, I'm sorry to Jon Cooper for always entertaining the idea that he should be fired.

2020 playoff prediction: Second in the Atlantic Division

4. Colorado Avalanche, 87 points (17 games remaining)

Last ranking: 10

Colorado has destroyed everything in its path lately, like an … avalanche. The only thing better than the seven consecutive victories of the Avs is the eight of the Blues.

2020 playoff prediction: Third in the central division

5. Philadelphia Flyers, 83 points (17 games remaining)

Last ranking: 11

They may have a difficult calendar the rest of the way, but it's been nine years since they won a division title, and this year the drought will end.

2020 playoff prediction: Champions of the Metropolitan Division

6. Pittsburgh Penguins, 82 points (17 games remaining)

Last ranking: 4

Sid the Kid will have another opportunity in the Cup, backed by a stacked list.

2020 playoff prediction: Second in the Metropolitan Division

7. Washington Capitals, 86 points (17 games remaining)

Last ranking: 6

Who doesn't want a Crosby-Alex Ovechkin first round showdown? Ok, maybe everyone who wants a "Battle of Pennsylvania." But still, this would be a pretty entertaining confrontation.

2020 playoff prediction: Third in the Metropolitan Division

8. Vegas Golden Knights, 82 points (14 games remaining)

Last ranking: 5

It's a weak Pacific Division, but being 9-1-0 in the last 10 certainly doesn't hurt solidifying the division's crown.

2020 playoff prediction: Champions of the Pacific Division

9. Dallas Stars, 82 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 9

The Stars have one of the best goalkeeper tandems in the NHL and one of the easiest schedules on the stretch.

2020 playoff prediction: Second in the central division

10. Edmonton Oilers, 80 points (15 games left)

Last ranking: 8

Dear hockey gods, please.

2020 playoff prediction: Second in the Pacific Division

11. Calgary Flames, 75 points (15 games remaining)

Last ranking: 14

Dear hockey gods, please see above.

2020 playoff prediction: Third in the Pacific Division

12. Toronto Maple Leafs, 78 points (15 games left)

Last ranking: 16

Well … they won't have to play against Boston in the first round this year.

2020 playoff prediction: Third in the Atlantic Division

13. New York Islanders, 78 points (17 games remaining)

Last ranking: 12

The saving grace of the Islands is that the Blue Jackets have one of the most difficult schedules on the stretch.

2020 playoff prediction: First wild card of the east

14. Winnipeg Jets, 74 points (14 games remaining)

Last ranking: 19

Connor Hellebucyk is willing to do all this on his own.

2020 playoff prediction: The first wild card of the West

15. Vancouver Canucks, 74 points (17 games remaining)

Last ranking: 7

With two games in hand, the Canucks could beat the flames or the greasers. But with Jacob Markstrom out, they will cling to a playoff place for the skin of their teeth.

2020 playoff prediction: West's second wild card

16. Carolina Hurricanes, 75 points (18 games remaining)

Last ranking: 15

The Storm Surge will see the postseason.

2020 playoff prediction: The second wild card of the east

17. Columbus Blue Jackets, 78 points (15 games remaining)

Last ranking: 21

The fact that this team, despite the accumulated injuries, is on the scene at the end of the season is a testimony of John Tortorella and his players.

2020 playoff prediction: Just miss

18. New York Rangers, 74 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 13

While Artemi Panarin might be defending the Hart Trophy, Chris Kreider's injury means curtains in the Broadway Blueshirts season.

2020 playoff prediction: So close.

19. Nashville Predators, 72 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 18

2020 playoff prediction: Almost

20. Arizona Coyotes, 72 points (15 games remaining)

Last ranking: 20

2020 playoff prediction: Next year

21. Minnesota Wild, 73 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 23

2020 playoff prediction: It was a good race

22. Florida Panthers, 73 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 17

2020 playoff prediction: Maybe 2021?

23. Montreal Canadiens, 71 points (14 games remaining)

Last ranking: 26

2020 playoff prediction: Do not

24. Buffalo Sabers, 66 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 22

2020 playoff prediction: Is not happening

25. Chicago Blackhawks, 68 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 24

2020 playoff prediction: Do not

26. New Jersey Devils, 64 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 25

2020 playoff prediction: There is no possibility in …

27. San Jose Sharks, 62 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 30

Prediction of playoffs for 2020: of course not

28. Ottawa Senators, 58 points (15 games left)

Last ranking: 27

2020 playoff prediction: That's a no from me, dawg.

29. Anaheim Ducks, 60 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 29

2020 playoff prediction: Mighty Ducks – the movie – it's better

30. Los Angeles Kings, 56 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 28

2020 playoff prediction: Really?

31. Detroit Red Wings, 35 points (14 games remaining)

Last ranking: 31

2020 playoff prediction: Come on