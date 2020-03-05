NHL classification: planting scenarios, breakdown of the final places in the 2020 playoffs

The image of the NHL 2020 playoffs is focusing, with the contestants separating more and more from the suitors each passing week.

While there is still a month of regular season games to play, it is never too early to watch the playoff races as they continue to warm up.

This is what the Stanley 2020 playoff group looks like today.

Last update: 3:48 p.m. ET on March 5.

All odds of Sports Club Stats, all gifs of giphy.com.

NHL Classification: Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

1. Boston Bruins (96 points, 42 ROW)

Remaining games: fifteen

Startup Registration: 22-3-9

Playoff probability: 100%

The Bruins have lost only twice in their last 10 games and are the only team in the Eastern Conference with more than 90 points.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning (87 points, 39 ROW)

Remaining games: sixteen

Startup Registration: 10-21-2

Playoff probability: 100%

Tampa Bay has been decidedly mediocre lately, and the loss of Steven Stamkos will not help at all.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs (78 points, 34 ROWS)

Remaining games: fifteen

Startup Registration: 17-9-7

Playoff probability: 87.5%

Everyone is waiting for the Leafs to change things, and they seem to be constantly about to become an elite team if it wasn't for their battered defense.

Metropolitan Division

1. Washington Capitals (86 points, 36 ROW)

Remaining games: sixteen

Startup Registration: 10-18-5

Playoff probability: 99.8%

The Capitals once again lead their division, although the Pennsylvania teams are in the queue.

2. Philadelphia Flyers (85 points, 34 ROW)

Remaining games: sixteen

Startup Registration: 23-5-4

Playoff probability: 99.6%

The Rising Flyers are the most popular team in the East, with seven consecutive wins that propel them ahead of their state rival.

3. Pittsburgh Penguins (82 points, 35 ROWS)

Remaining games: 17

Startup Registration: 23-6-4

Playoff probability: 97.5%

Pittsburgh has reached a routine that has seen the team fall slightly in search of the Metro title.

Wildcards

1. Columbus Blue Jackets (79 points, 32 ROW)

Remaining games: 14

Startup record: 20-12-4

Playoff probability: 31.1%

The understanding of the Blue Jackets in this place is very tenuous, since they have played more games than all their wild card rivals.

2. New York Islanders (78 points, 32 ROW)

Remaining games: 17

Startup Registration: 20-9-5

Playoff probability: 73.4%

A terrible stretch of games has seen the Islands fall behind in the Metropolitan Division.

3. Carolina Hurricanes (75 points, 30 ROWS)

Remaining games: 18

House record: 19-12-2

Playoff probability: 65.1%

The & # 39; canes are currently outside looking inward, but with four(!) Games on hand about Columbus, they are actually in a pretty good place.

4. New York Rangers (74 points, 34 ROW)

Remaining games: 16

House record: 17-15-2

Playoff probability: 22.4%

Chris Kreider's injury probably eliminated the already scarce possibility that the Rangers had of reaching the postseason.

5. Florida Panthers (73 points, 30 ROWS)

Remaining games: 16

House record: 16-14-3

Playoff probability: 22.2%

The Panthers simply give up too many goals to be considered a serious playoff contender and, unlike the Leafs, they can't just get out of trouble.

6. Montreal Canadiens (71 points, 27 ROWS)

Remaining games: 14

Local record: 14-16-6

Playoff probability: 1.7%

Stick a fork in them. The dream of the Habs playoffs died in January.

7. Buffalo Sabers (66 points, 28 ROWS)

Remaining games: 16

House record: 19-10-4

Playoff probability: 0.2%

NHL Classification: Western Conference

Central division

1. St. Louis Blues (90 points, 38 ROW)

Remaining games: fifteen

Startup Registration: 23-6-5

Playoff probability: 100%

Blues are in a much more comfortable place than last year. Winning eight games in a row helps.

2. Colorado Avalanche (88 points, 39 ROW)

Remaining games: 16

House record: 17-9-6

Playoff probability: 100%

Call them road warriors, because the Avs are much better away from Denver (and they're pretty good at the Pepsi Center).

3. Dallas Stars (82 points, 35 ROW)

Remaining games: sixteen

Startup Registration: 19-10-3

Playoff probability: 99.7%

The terrible beginning of the Stars campaign is a distant memory.

Pacific Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights (82 points, 34 ROW)

Remaining games: 14

Startup Registration: 11-22-4

Playoff probability: 97.1%

The Pacific Division is completely at stake, but Vegas has the advantage thanks to nine wins in its last 10 games.

2. Edmonton Oilers (80 points, 34 ROW)

Remaining games: fifteen

Startup Registration: 10-16-5

Playoff probability: 97.7%

Two points of the first with a game in hand. The greasers are in a privileged position for a good race.

3. Calgary Flames (77 points, 29 ROW)

Remaining games: 14

Startup Registration: 12-15-4

Playoff probability: 68.7%

The Flames will probably spend the rest of the season trying to keep Vancouver and Arizona at bay.

Wildcards

1. Vancouver Canucks (74 points, 31 ROWS)

Remaining games: sixteen

Startup Registration: 20-8-4

Playoff probability: 70%

The Canucks have a couple of games on hand in Calgary, but their current form (four consecutive losses) does not suggest they take advantage of it.

2. Jets Winnipeg (74 points, 31 ROWS)

Remaining games: 14

Startup Registration: 18-14-3

Playoff probability: 31.8%

Winnipeg will have to warm up and stay warm to stay in this place.

3. Arizona Coyotes (74 points, 28 ROW)

Remaining games: 14

House record: 17-12-4

Playoff Chance: 42.2%

Two consecutive victories (and the recent fall of Vancouver) have led the Coyotes to a triple draw for both wild places.

4. Minnesota Wild (73 points, 31 ROWS)

Remaining games: 16

House record: 19-11-5

Playoff probability: 53%

The Wild have played two games less than the two teams directly in front of them, increasing their likelihood of reaching the playoffs.

5. Nashville Predators (72 points, 29 ROWS)

Remaining games: 16

Local record: 16-14-4

Playoff probability: 24.9%

An outside shot is still a shot. The predictions are not that far behind, the truth be told.

6. Chicago Blackhawks (68 points, 26 ROW)

Remaining games: 16

Local record: 14-13-4

Playoff probability: 9.8%